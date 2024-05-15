EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee shares his daughter Ava has watched Bandaa three times; 'Aapki sabse achi film lagti hai'

Manoj Bajpayee has consistently delivered exceptional performances in each film he's appeared in. While he has garnered immense appreciation worldwide over the years, nothing compares to the admiration received from loved ones.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor, currently preparing for the release of his highly anticipated film, Bhaiyya Ji, revealed that his daughter thoroughly enjoyed his performance in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and watched it thrice.

Manoj Bajpayee's daughter Ava loves Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

The response from the audience for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, which was initially released on OTT, was so overwhelming that it made its way to theaters, marking an extraordinary feat.

Speaking about the film and the affection it garnered, Manoj Bajpayee shared in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, "Meri beti 13 saal ki hai. Aur wo 3 baar Bandaa dekh chuki hai. Kal jab wo hostel se aayi thi toh wo keh rahi thi ki 'Aapki sabse jyada achi film mujhe Bandaa hi lagti hai.' It says so much."

(My daughter is 13 years old, and she has watched Bandaa three times. When she returned from the hostel yesterday, she said, 'I think Bandaa is your best film').

When the interviewer suggested that a daughter's validation surpasses all awards, Bajpayee responded, "Especially for a film like Bandaa, because it addresses the protection of a female child."

Manoj Bajpayee's work front

Manoj Bajpayee recently appeared in Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, where Prachi Desai also played a significant role. His performance in the Netflix series Killer Soup, alongside Konkona Sen Sharma, garnered high praise earlier this year.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the third season of The Family Man. Furthermore, anticipation is mounting for Bhaiyaa Ji, his next film scheduled for release in theaters on May 24th.

