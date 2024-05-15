EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi actor Shekhar Suman talks about rumors against Adhyayan; says even SLB believed them for a while

Shekhar Suman is riding high after the success of Heeremandi: The Diamond Bazaar. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus has received huge appreciation for its grandeur, the performances of actors, including Shekhar and his son Adhyayan, have been loved by the audience.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shekhar opened up about how certain powerful people in the industry made sure that Adhyayan didn't get work in films, but SLB recognized his talent. He also opened up about the baseless rumors around Adhyayan, which made even SLB doubt him.

Shekhar Suman on Adhyayan's struggle for work and appreciation

Shekhar Suman talked about the accolades Adhyayan Suman received from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manisha Koirala, and everyone on the Heeramandi sets for his performance. The veteran actor shared that it was the 'most emotional moment' of his life and was the fruit of the 15-year-long 'meditation' of Adhyayan.

When asked if he feels the industry has been unfair to Adhyayan, he agreed and asked if everyone has seen his potential, why are they not offering him any work? He also questioned why only specific people who belong to a certain group get work. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Shekhar further added that he has learned from legitimate sources that whenever Adhyayan's name used to be mentioned somewhere, they used to simply avoid it because he has been a victim of baseless rumors like being undisciplined and has been falsely linked to dr*gs.

Advertisement

Giving an example of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, he said that even he avoided casting him earlier due to rumors. However, he expressed his gratitude towards Bhansali for giving a chance to the guy standing at last in the queue.

He also mentioned that SLB told him that he was cursing himself for not casting him earlier and that it'd have been a crime if he hadn't cast him in the role. "Unhone kaha main apne aapko kos raha tha ke main isko pehle kyun nahi laaya aur agar nahi leta to kitna bada gunaah karta."

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi takes the audience into the world of courtesans, who once reigned as queens and is set against the backdrop of pre-independence India. With love and treachery being the central themes, Heeramandi was released on Netflix on May 1.

Consisting of 8 episodes, the series features an ensemble cast with gorgeous ladies Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead. Besides these spectacular actresses, the drama series stars Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shekhar Suman expresses wish to interview Prime Minister Narendra Modi; hints at Movers & Shakers 2