Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: NewJeans submits petition against Min Hee Jin's dismissal, Lee Jung Jae drops Squid Game season 2 hint, and more

BTS’ RM finally laid fans’ long wait to rest by unveiling the tracklist for his upcoming solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. Including the pre-release Come back to me, a total of 11 songs will be featured in the album, with two exciting collaborations with global artists. Meanwhile, a major update regarding Squid Game Season 2 was also revealed by actor Lee Jung Jae. In addition, the ongoing HYBE-ADOR conflict also got some new controversies added to it. Continue to read on to catch up on more such unmissable K-pop and K-drama updates from this week.

BTS’ RM unveils full 11-song tracklist and collabs for upcoming solo album Right Place, Wrong Person

On May 17, RM finally revealed the full tracklist for his upcoming second solo album. Aside from the pre-release track Come back to me, Right Place, Wrong Person will have 10 more songs - Right People, Wrong Place, out of love, Nuts, ? (Interlude), Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), Heaven, LOST!, Groin, ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll), and Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney).

Especially, the two collaborative songs with British rapper Little Simz and American singer Moses Sumney are heightening fans' excitement, who have been patiently waiting for the album's release on May 24.

NewJeans raises their voice officially against Min Hee Jin’s dismissal as their agency ADOR’s CEO

In other news, on May 18, all five NewJeans member including Minji, Danielle, Hanni, Haerin, and Hyein voiced their support towards ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin.

On May 17, the first court hearing between the CEO and HYBE was held regarding both parties’ injunctions against each other. Min Hee Jin and the agency both filed lawsuits against each other for banning the exercise of voting rights in the upcoming general shareholder’s meetings.

While, throughout the whole feud, ADOR’s brainchild NewJeans maintained their silence, finally they officially addressed it, filing a petition against Min Hee Jin’s dismissal as CEO during the hearing.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa to treat fans with new music release soon?

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s much-awaited comeback has been creating a buzz for quite a while now. On her 27th birthday on March 27, the MONEY singer dropped some hints towards her new music release soon. However, nothing has since been officially revealed.

Last week, some new fan predictions took the internet by storm. Lisa and Spanish singer Rosalía have been known to be friends for a while now. Some rumors are suggesting, the duo is all set to collaborate together. Fan pages claim that Lisa will be releasing her solo comeback soon and the Spanish singer will be featured on the track. There’s also quite abuzz about the release date, many think the song will be unveiled on June 9, while some think September.

Though, during her latest birthday vlog, she revealed her admiration for Rosalía and willingness to collaborate with her, there’s no official confirmation as of now.

Lee Jung Jae reveals Squid Game Season 2 release month

In K-drama news, a major update regarding Squid Game’s highly-anticipated season 2 is building up excitement. Fans of the globally hit survival series have been waiting for a new season since 2021.

One of the main protagonists featured in the series, Lee Jung Jae (plays Seong Gi Hun), recently revealed in a Business Insider interview, that season 2 is slated to witness an OTT release in December. Though Squid Game’s original network Netflix hasn’t confirmed anything yet, fans are looking forward to the premiere.

Lovely Runner to arrange a special watch party with lead stars Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon

Lovely Runner is one of the top ongoing K-dramas right now, which has also brought immense popularity to its lead actors Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon. In recent news, it was reported that the stars will hold a special viewing event for fans following the drama’s conclusion. Timing, date, venue, and entry details will be officially announced soon.

Kim Ji Won’s latest airport sighting sparks dating rumor about Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Ji Won was recently spotted getting escorted by a bodyguard at the airport, who also accompanied Kim Soo Hyun on multiple occasions.

This has created a new dating rumor with the Queen of Tears co-stars at the helm. While none of their agencies reacted to the reports, fans still hope for their on-screen chemistry to get a real-life version.

At the same time, at her recent airport sighting, she was ‘mobbed’ by a massive amount of fans and paparazzi. While the actress seemingly greeted them, her agency HighZium Studio later issued an official statement on ‘airport etiquette’.

They requested her fans and admirers to maintain proper distance instead of crowding her and maintaining her personal space.

