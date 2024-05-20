When Isiah Thomas Felt Odd Because He Had to Play Against Bulls

Most Chicago Bulls supporters perceive Isiah Thomas as a villain. This is mostly because of his unresolved conflict with Michael Jordan. Nevertheless, Thomas—a Chicago native—admitted that he has always supported the Bulls. In the end, though, the Detroit Pistons chose him second overall in the 1981 Draft. Thomas was aware that there would be repercussions because it was something outside of his control.

What Did Isiah Thomas Say?

"I cheered for Chicago all my life," Thomas said in November 1981 via the New York Times. "I always wanted to play in Chicago and never for a team opposite the Bulls. It felt funny."

The 6-foot-1 point guard for the Pistons had high expectations going into the season, especially since Detroit had not advanced past the regular season since 1978.

Isiah got to work right away because he knew what was going on when he entered the fray. He showed fans what he was capable of in his first two professional games. In his NBA debut, Thomas lit up the scoreboard with 31 points and 11 assists, helping the Pistons defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-113. Thomas followed that up with a 28-point effort in a 119-106 victory over the Bulls to demonstrate that it was no accident.

Coach Robertson’s Surprise Over Winning 2 Games

For the Pistons, winning their first two games was a major accomplishment. They hadn't won their opening two games to begin an NBA season in the previous two seasons. The team's rapid start caught then-coach Scotty Robertson off guard. Though winning two games was a start, he issued a warning, saying the Pistons still had holes to cover.

