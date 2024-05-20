‘It’s Wonderful’: Julianne Moore About Increased Women Representation On And Off Screen; Says Industry ‘Changed Dramatically’

Julianne Moore is a champion for women!

The May-December actress was present at Cannes 2024 for the Women in Motion program, where spoke about the “dramatic change” in women's representation over the years. She started off her career in the 1990s and now finds the change in the new generation of actors “very exciting.”

Julianne Moore talks about contemporary actresses breaking the age barrier

Moore is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actresses. She has been part of hit films like Mary and George, The Hunger Games, May-December, Crazy Stupid Love, and more. Having been in the industry for decades, she has witnessed the industry become less stereotypical and more embrasive over the years.

At the Women in Motion program, she spoke about actresses’ longevity in the industry and referenced Meryl Streep’s Palme d’Or acceptance speech. “Meryl [Streep] said this too the other day [during the festival’s opening ceremony], this idea that when she was 40, she thought it was all going to be over,” she said.

Moore, on a positive note, highlighted that women are now getting roles that represent 'all stages of lives,' a refreshing change. In a conversation with Variety's senior entertainment writer, Angelique Jackson, she also noted the increase in women working in various roles in the crew.

Although the Mary and George actresses have found more female directors and camera operators in recent years, “gender parity” is still an issue in the industry.

Moore talks about young actresses like Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya helming major projects

The Chole actress is aware of contemporary rising stars like Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya taking on authoritative positions at a young age. Sweeney has her own production company, Fifty Fifty Films, and Zendaya was one of the producers of her film Challengers.

“It’s wonderful. I think that expectations have changed about what’s possible for women to achieve,” Moore says. “Certainly, when I was Sydney’s age, that’s not something I ever considered.” She co-stars with the Anyone But You actress in the upcoming thriller Echo Valley.

The Hunger Games actress returned to the film festival after 10 years since getting her Palme d’Or for Maps to the Stars in 2014.