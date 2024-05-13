Srikanth Box Office First Monday: Rajkummar Rao film shows strong hold; Netts Rs 1.75 crores on day 4 in India

Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, registered a very solid hold on its first Monday in India. The collections dropped by just around 20 percent from Friday as it collected around Rs 1.75 crores, and that is pretty good. The footfalls of Srikanth are infact higher than Friday, considering that the average ticket prices go down over the weekdays.

Srikanth Registered A Strong Monday Hold To Nett Rs 1.75 Crores At The Box Office

Srikanth after 4 days, stands at a total of slightly over Rs 13 crores. Based on the trend, the Rajkummar Rao starrer looks to end its first week netting around Rs 18 crores. The movie has no significant domestic competition till Mr And Mrs Mahi and if it can hold its ground in the second week, it will be a success and perhaps even a hit. What also needs to be seen is how receptive the Srikanth Bolla biopic is to the elections in the country. While few feel that it is a blessing in disguise, few feel that it will adversely affect the movie's collections.

Srikanth Is Now The Most Preferred Movie For Indian Moviegoers

Srikanth released alongside Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes. While the former opened lower, it is now leading the ape film on a day-on-day basis. Srikanth is infact the most preferred movie for Indian moviegoers, ahead of good regional performers like Shinda Shinda No Papa and Star.

The Day Wise Nett India Business Of Srikanth Is As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.25 crores 2 Rs 4.15 crores 3 Rs 5.10 crores 4 Rs 1.75 crores Total Rs 13.25 crores nett in 4 days

Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, is the extraordinary story of Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who revolutionalized the Education System and Business System in India. He could have easily made a living in the United States but he found his calling in changing the lives of the blind in India.

