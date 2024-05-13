Naach Ga Ghuma Box Office: Marathi dramedy registers excellent numbers; Netts Rs 14 crores till 2nd weekend

Marathi comedy-drama film Naach Ga Ghuma is doing some serious business at the box office. The movie released on the Labour Day holiday and netted an exceptional Rs 2.15 crores. After seeing a dip in its collections on the second day (working Thursday), it went from strength to strength over the conventional weekend. After holding at strong levels through the weekdays, it again exploded on second weekend. After 12 days, Naach Ga Ghuma has managed to nett around Rs 14 crores.

Naach Ga Ghuma Has Netted Around Rs 14 Crores; It Is Heading Towards A Rs 25 Crore Final

The trend of Naach Ga Ghuma is exceptional and the way the movie is holding, the possibility of a Rs 25 crore final can't at all be ruled out. In the Marathi industry, there is no distinction in audience behaviour based on who is leading the film. Last year, Baipan Bhaari Deva, a movie led by 6 women, managed blockbuster level business and now, Naach Ga Ghuma led by Mukta Barve and Namrata Sambherao is performing exceptionally too.

Regional Industries Have Come Out Stronger After The Pandemic

Post the Covid-19 pandemic, the regional industries have come back stronger than the Hindi Film Industry. Regional audiences have developed extra liking for content that is produced natively. Also, since the regional industries are more gutsy in picking content, even non-native audiences are taking keen interest.

Have A Look At The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Naach Ga Ghuma

Day Marathi Nett Collections Wednesday Rs 2.15 crores Thursday Rs 0.75 crores Friday Rs 0.90 crores Saturday Rs 1.75 crores Sunday Rs 2.05 crores Monday Rs 0.75 crores Tuesday Rs 0.85 crores 2nd Wednesday Rs 0.80 crores 2nd Thursday Rs 0.70 crores 2nd Friday Rs 0.45 crores 2nd Saturday Rs 1.20 crores 2nd Sunday Rs 1.65 crores Total Rs 14.05 crores nett after 12 days of release

About Naach Ga Ghuma

Naach Ga Ghuma follows the lively duo - the woman of the house and the house help, and how their love-hate relationship unfolds in a humorous drama. (The premise of the story has been sourced from IMDb)

Naach Ga Ghuma In Theatres

Naach Ga Ghuma is now playing in select theatres in Maharashtra. Have you watched Naach Ga Ghuma yet? If yes, what did you think about it?

