Naach Ga Ghuma Box Office: Marathi dramedy registers excellent numbers; Netts Rs 14 crores till 2nd weekend
The new financial year has started with a bang for the Marathi Film Industry , as Naach Ga Ghuma is looking to collect around Rs 25 crores nett in its full run.
Naach Ga Ghuma has netted an exceptional Rs 14 crores till the end of second weekend
Naach Ga Ghuma looks to nett Rs 25 crores in its full run
Marathi comedy-drama film Naach Ga Ghuma is doing some serious business at the box office. The movie released on the Labour Day holiday and netted an exceptional Rs 2.15 crores. After seeing a dip in its collections on the second day (working Thursday), it went from strength to strength over the conventional weekend. After holding at strong levels through the weekdays, it again exploded on second weekend. After 12 days, Naach Ga Ghuma has managed to nett around Rs 14 crores.
Naach Ga Ghuma Has Netted Around Rs 14 Crores; It Is Heading Towards A Rs 25 Crore Final
The trend of Naach Ga Ghuma is exceptional and the way the movie is holding, the possibility of a Rs 25 crore final can't at all be ruled out. In the Marathi industry, there is no distinction in audience behaviour based on who is leading the film. Last year, Baipan Bhaari Deva, a movie led by 6 women, managed blockbuster level business and now, Naach Ga Ghuma led by Mukta Barve and Namrata Sambherao is performing exceptionally too.
Regional Industries Have Come Out Stronger After The Pandemic
Post the Covid-19 pandemic, the regional industries have come back stronger than the Hindi Film Industry. Regional audiences have developed extra liking for content that is produced natively. Also, since the regional industries are more gutsy in picking content, even non-native audiences are taking keen interest.
Have A Look At The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Naach Ga Ghuma
|Day
|Marathi Nett Collections
|Wednesday
|Rs 2.15 crores
|Thursday
|Rs 0.75 crores
|Friday
|Rs 0.90 crores
|Saturday
|Rs 1.75 crores
|Sunday
|Rs 2.05 crores
|Monday
|Rs 0.75 crores
|Tuesday
|Rs 0.85 crores
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs 0.80 crores
|2nd Thursday
|Rs 0.70 crores
|2nd Friday
|Rs 0.45 crores
|2nd Saturday
|Rs 1.20 crores
|2nd Sunday
|Rs 1.65 crores
|Total
|Rs 14.05 crores nett after 12 days of release
About Naach Ga Ghuma
Naach Ga Ghuma follows the lively duo - the woman of the house and the house help, and how their love-hate relationship unfolds in a humorous drama. (The premise of the story has been sourced from IMDb)
Naach Ga Ghuma In Theatres
Naach Ga Ghuma is now playing in select theatres in Maharashtra. Have you watched Naach Ga Ghuma yet? If yes, what did you think about it?
