Naach Ga Ghuma Box Office: Marathi dramedy registers excellent numbers; Netts Rs 14 crores till 2nd weekend

The new financial year has started with a bang for the Marathi Film Industry , as Naach Ga Ghuma is looking to collect around Rs 25 crores nett in its full run.

By Rishil Jogani
Updated on May 13, 2024  |  04:00 PM IST |  410
Mukta Barve, Namrata Sambherao
Naach Ga Ghuma is registering exceptional numbers at the Marathi box office (Credit: Everest Entertainment)
Key Highlight
  • Naach Ga Ghuma has netted an exceptional Rs 14 crores till the end of second weekend
  • Naach Ga Ghuma looks to nett Rs 25 crores in its full run
  • Naach Ga Ghuma now plays at a theatre near you

Marathi comedy-drama film Naach Ga Ghuma is doing some serious business at the box office. The movie released on the Labour Day holiday and netted an exceptional Rs 2.15 crores. After seeing a dip in its collections on the second day (working Thursday), it went from strength to strength over the conventional weekend. After holding at strong levels through the weekdays, it again exploded on second weekend. After 12 days, Naach Ga Ghuma has managed to nett around Rs 14 crores.

Naach Ga Ghuma Has Netted Around Rs 14 Crores; It Is Heading Towards A Rs 25 Crore Final

The trend of Naach Ga Ghuma is exceptional and the way the movie is holding, the possibility of a Rs 25 crore final can't at all be ruled out. In the Marathi industry, there is no distinction in audience behaviour based on who is leading the film. Last year, Baipan Bhaari Deva, a movie led by 6 women,  managed blockbuster level business and now, Naach Ga Ghuma led by Mukta Barve and Namrata Sambherao is performing exceptionally too.

Regional Industries Have Come Out Stronger After The Pandemic

Post the Covid-19 pandemic, the regional industries have come back stronger than the Hindi Film Industry. Regional audiences have developed extra liking for content that is produced natively. Also, since the regional industries are more gutsy in picking content, even non-native audiences are taking keen interest.

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement

Have A Look At The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Naach Ga Ghuma

Day Marathi Nett Collections
Wednesday Rs 2.15 crores
Thursday Rs 0.75 crores
Friday Rs 0.90 crores
Saturday Rs 1.75 crores
Sunday Rs 2.05 crores
Monday Rs 0.75 crores
Tuesday Rs 0.85 crores
2nd Wednesday Rs 0.80 crores
2nd Thursday Rs 0.70 crores
2nd Friday Rs 0.45 crores
2nd Saturday Rs 1.20 crores
2nd Sunday Rs 1.65 crores
Total Rs 14.05 crores nett after 12 days of release

Watch the Naach Ga Ghuma Trailer


About Naach Ga Ghuma

Naach Ga Ghuma follows the lively duo - the woman of the house and the house help, and how their love-hate relationship unfolds in a humorous drama. (The premise of the story has been sourced from IMDb)

Advertisement

Naach Ga Ghuma In Theatres

Naach Ga Ghuma is now playing in select theatres in Maharashtra. Have you watched Naach Ga Ghuma yet? If yes, what did you think about it?

ALSO READ: Box Office: Baipan Bhaari Deva emerges third biggest Marathi Film of all time; Will target Sairat in long run

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Rishil Jogani

A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles