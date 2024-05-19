Janhvi Kapoor adds shimmer and shine to our weekend in dazzling blue sequined saree with a collared blouse

Janhvi Kapoor has carved a niche for herself not just as an accomplished actress but also as a fashion icon who continues to inspire millions with her sartorial choices. From the red carpet to casual outings, Kapoor’s fashion game is always on point. But, for the promotions of her upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, her style is hitting off the roof.

Janhvi is back in the spotlight with her impeccable fashion sense for the promotion of her film co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Her promotional looks are inspired by the cricket theme of the movie. Keeping the theme alive of the movie, she stepped out in a breathtaking blue saree reminiscent of the jersey of the Indian cricket team. Check out her latest look which pays homage to the sport that unites the nation.

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest look for promotions of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Shimmering sarees have become a go-to choice for leading ladies of Bollywood on and off screen. From red carpets to promotional events, shimmering sarees are making a statement and stealing the spotlight like never before, and leading the charge of this trend is none other than Janhvi Kapoor.

Today, May 19, 2024, Janhvi stepped out in a breathtaking blue saree adorned with sequins all over that danced under the light. Janhvi tied the saree in a traditional way with every pleat meticulously arranged and every fold expertly tucked. Paired with a saree she wore a backless, halter-neck blouse in matching blue, which featured collars and golden buttons.

Whether in soft pastel hues or bold, vibrant shades, shimmering sarees are truly irresistible. A shimmering saree like Janhvi is a popular choice for weddings, whether it's for the bride, bridesmaids, or wedding guests. They add a touch of glamour and grandeur to the celebratory atmosphere, making them perfect for both daytime and evening ceremonies.

Janhvi Kapoor’s make-up and glam

Talking about Janhvi’s impeccable accessories and make-up, she picked golden finger rings worn on multiple fingers, and heart-shaped earrings on her ears. These rings and earrings complemented the golden accents on her blouse tying the look together.

For make-up, she opted for nude lipstick, keeping the focus on her radiant complexion and allowing her shimmering saree to take centre stage. The Dhadak actress’ winged eyeliner added a touch of drama to her eyes and the arched brows framed her face beautifully. She opted for a soft pink eyeshadow on her eyes. The sleek and neat ponytail kept her hair off her face, allowing her accessories, saree, and makeup to shine.

The choice of colour of the actress' saree not only resonates with the theme of the film but also holds a special significance as blue is the colour of the jersey worn by the Indian cricket team, symbolising unity, strength, and national pride.

Janhvi Kapoor with her shimmery saree also proved that they are poised to remain a mainstay in Indian fashion for years to come.

What are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor’s blue saree look? Let us know in the comments below!