Health Benefits of Black Currant: Nutrition & How to Use

Black currants, the bluish-purple berries are more than a popular flavor for candies, cakes, and cookies. These humble, juicy fruits are highly nutritious, and you must know the best benefits of black currants to keep yourself in good health. The humble fruit shares broad culinary and medicinal uses. Whether you are looking for a tart and flavorful ingredient to prepare jams for kids at home or looking for a natural remedy to relieve inflammation, these blue-black berries can help. Also, the active ingredients in nutritious berries may improve cognitive functions, which not only helps you stay fit but improve your quality of life as well. Here, we are highlighting a few impressive health benefits of black currant to inspire you to include these healthy fruits in your diet and enjoy the best of your physical and mental health. Read on!

What Is Black Currant?

Black currant berries are the fruits of Ribes nigrum plant which is widely cultivated across Northern Europe and North America. The plant grows well in warm summers and cold winters to thrive. These tart and juicy berries come in four different colors — black, white, red, and pink. Apart from their flavor and soothing aroma, they are known for their high nutritional profile. These berries come packed with vital nutrients such as antioxidants, vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, and many others.

Nutritional Value of Currants

According to the U.S Department of Agriculture ( 1 ), a 100-gram serving of currants contain the following nutrients:

Energy: 56 kcal

Magnesium: 13 mg

Phosphorus: 44 mg

Potassium: 275 mg

Sodium: 1 mg

Folate: 8 µg

Carbohydrate: 13.8 g

Fiber: 4.3 g

Sugars: 7.37 g

Calcium: 33 mg

Iron: 1 mg

Fat: 0.2 g

Protein: 1.4 g

Vitamin C: 41 mg

Vitamin A: 42 IU

Vitamin K: 11 µg

Folate: 8µg

Choline: 7.6 mg

Health Benefits of Eating Black Currant Regularly

Just like their versatile culinary use, these tart berries offer a range of health benefits right from relieving inflammation and boosting immunity to lowering the risk of life-threatening disorders. Here are a few impressive health benefits you can reap by including these delicious fruits in your diet.

1. May Help Lower the Risk of Kidney Problems

The presence of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds in black currant makes them a superfood for kidneys. These active compounds may help lower the risk of chronic kidney problems and infections. Also, consuming whole fruit or extracts of fruit may help prevent the formation of kidney stones ( 2 ). Drinking blackcurrant juice or tea uplifts your urine’s natural pH and makes it more alkaline. Along with this, the healthy compounds in the tart berries, help eliminate excess amounts of citric and oxalic acid from the body, thus reducing the risk of kidney stone formation.

2. Boasts Cardio-protective Properties

Higher levels of unhealthy fats or bad cholesterol in the body uplifts your risk of suffering cardiac health problems along with weak liver and metabolic health. As per clinical journals, eating a diet rich in anthocyanins can help improve the levels of high-density lipoproteins (HDL) or good cholesterol and improve heart health ( 3 ).

Blackcurrants come packed with a high concentration of antioxidants which prevent the oxidation of fats in the body and lower the risk of atherosclerosis and other cardiovascular ailments ( 4 ).

3. May Help Regulate Blood Sugar Levels

The anthocyanins like delphinidin 3-glucoside, cyanidin 3-rutinoside, and peonidin 3-rutinoside in blackcurrants may help regulate blood sugar. These organic compounds are known to improve insulin sensitivity in people suffering from type 2 diabetes ( 5 ). These anthocyanins target carbohydrate metabolizing enzymes and block their activity to break down carbohydrates rapidly. In this manner, anthocyanins help improve insulin sensitivity and keep your blood sugar under control ( 6 ).

4. May Improve Eye Health

Since black currant comes enriched with anthocyanins, consuming it in moderation may help improve eye health. The powerful plant compounds in blackcurrants help improve the blood flow in optic nerves. It is found that regular consumption of foods rich in anthocyanins may lower the risk of suffering vision loss in patients with a history of glaucoma. Also, the healthful nutrients in blackcurrant also help improve eye health in patients suffering from diabetic retinopathy, retinal vein occlusion, and retinal arterial occlusion ( 7 ). These plant compounds get absorbed by the body and pass through the retina-blood barrier and improve ocular functions when taken orally. Thus, blackcurrants are known to pose anti aging effects on the eyes.

5. May Boost Cognition

Blackcurrants come packed with antioxidants that help fight inflammation in the neurons and may boost cognitive functions such as improved memory, concentration, and fast learning ( 8 ). Also, vitamin C in these juicy berries halts the process of lipid peroxidation in the body, which protects your central nervous system and may improve brain functions ( 9 ).

6. May Improve Gut Health

The leaves of the blackcurrant plant have been used as a folk remedy to treat upset stomach and diarrhea ( 10 ). The flavonoids in blackcurrant berries are said to relax abdominal muscles and gastrointestinal tracts. Besides, berries are known to have antispasmodic properties and help prevent muscle spasms in your body ( 11 ).

Also, eating blackcurrants can help manage digestive issues that occur due to overconsumption of alcohol. Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol leads to the formation of free radicals in the body, which react with phospholipids and eventually cause inflammation. The active polyphenols in blackcurrants help protect the healthy fats and proteins in the body from the ill effects of free radicals ( 11 ).

7. May Help Protect the Body Against Infections

Blackcurrants are admired in the wellness industry for their natural antimicrobial properties. The extract of blackcurrant leaves and fruits is said to be helpful in the management of Influenza A viruses, a category of viruses that are known to cause severe health problems ( 12 ). Some common symptoms of influenza viral infections are high fever, headache, inflammation in the nasal passages, joint pain, and diarrhea.

The active compounds such as caryophyllene, sabinene, and ocimene in blackcurrant seed oil may be helpful in the management of a variety of microbial infections ( 13 ).

8. May Help Nourish the Skin

Inflammation and microbial infections can lead to a variety of skin problems including rashes, lesions, scabs, dry skin, and atopic dermatitis. Deep moisturization of the skin makes a perfect solution to prevent such issues. Though there are several medicated products available for the management of such problems, eating blackcurrant makes a natural remedy to deeply hydrate and nourish the skin cells naturally.

The active polysaccharides in these tart berries keep a check on the production of inflammation-causing compounds and may help prevent skin problems ( 14 ). Besides, a high concentration of linoleic acid in blackcurrant seeds weakens the impact of inflammatory mediators in the body. Besides, blackcurrant seeds may nourish and condition the skin to keep it smooth, supple, and healthy ( 15 ).

9. May Protect the Body Against Inflammatory Disorders

Inflammation and oxidative stress may give rise to several health problems, especially targeting your heart, liver, and kidneys. Besides, excess inflammation in the body makes you more susceptible to suffering autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, urinary tract infections, and even neurodegenerative problems including dementia, Alzheimer’s, and memory problems. Including foods rich in antioxidants such as blackcurrant berries may reduce the intensity of such problems. Anthocyanins, a class of polyphenols found in blackcurrants, are known to suppress the activity of pro-inflammatory components in your body’s immune system ( 16 ).

How to Consume Blackcurrants to Reap All the Health Benefits?

Now that we know the health benefits of eating blackcurrants regularly, it’s important to know the right ways to consume them. Here are a few ways you can include these tart, juicy berries into your diet to stay fit and active.

Blackcurrants are best enjoyed when eaten raw and fresh. These delicious fruits not only satiate the taste buds but make for a healthy snack to banish those unwanted hunger pangs.

You can add a handful of these bluish-black berries to your favorite salad, shakes, and smoothies to make them look more enticing and add some additional nutrients to these recipes.

Blackcurrants can be used as a topping for homemade cookies, muffins, cakes, and puddings.

Apart from that, black currant seed oil can be used topically for improving the health and texture of your skin. Moreover, you can find a variety of black currant supplements in the form of capsules if you are often on the go and don’t get enough time to pay attention to your diet regimes.

(Note: Blackcurrant supplements should be taken as per the dosage and instructions mentioned on the packaging or as suggested by a healthcare professional).

Risks And Potential Side Effects of Eating Too Many Blackcurrants

Though blackcurrants are generally considered safe for human consumption, eating them in moderation and the right way is key to reaping the most of their benefits. Though there aren’t any known side effects of eating black currant fruits, blackcurrant supplements may cause certain side effects in a few cases.

Black currant supplements may cause diarrhea, soft stools, and nausea in a few cases.

They may interfere with your body’s blood clotting processes. Thus, supplementing with black currant powder or capsules is not recommended for patients with blood-related disorders and those who are planning to undergo surgery ( 17 ).

There isn’t enough information on if consuming black currant fruits or supplements is safe for pregnant or nursing women.

You must seek a piece of medical advice before including fresh blackcurrant fruits in your diet. Also, watch out for any allergies before eating these berries or taking black currant supplements.

Conclusion

Dark, aromatic, and flavourful berries are the storehouse of powerful antioxidants that benefits your body in several ways. The best benefits of black currants include improved gut function, better cardiac health, lesser inflammation, improved eye health, better kidney functions, and many more. These juicy fruits are widely used in cooking to prepare and garnish a variety of dishes including smoothies, cupcakes, ice creams, and flavored yogurts. Though fresh black currant fruits and other parts of the plant are generally considered safe for human consumption, supplements containing black currant seed oil or powder may trigger some unexpected side effects and should be taken with precautions. Since there isn’t enough information on the safety standards of black currant for pregnant and breastfeeding women, it’s best to seek advice from a healthcare professional.

