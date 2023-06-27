6 Surprising Benefits of Green Apples And Different Ways to Enjoy Them

Green apples are a popular variety of apples that are enjoyed for their distinct tart taste and crisp texture. They are typically medium-sized with bright green skin that can sometimes have a yellow or red blush. The many health benefits of green apples comes from their high nutritional content.

In this article we discuss in detail the nutrition content and benefits of green apples along with several ways to incorporate these juicy fruits in your diet.

Nutritional Value of Green Apples

Here are some of the key nutrients found in a medium-sized green apple (approximately 100 grams) ( 1 ):

Water 85.5g

Energy58 kcal

Energy 242 kJ

Protein 0.44 G

Total lipid (fat)0.19g

Ash 0.29g

Carbohydrate 13.6g

Fiber, total dietary 2.8g

Sugars, total including 9.59g

6 Health Benefits of Green Apples That You Don’t Want to Miss

Green apples offer a range of health benefits, thanks to their nutrient-rich profile. Let's discuss some of the key health benefits of eating green apples:

1. May Boost Immunity

Apples are rich in antioxidants and help fight infections ( 2 ). One of the key reasons why apples are considered immunity boosters is their high antioxidant content. Antioxidants are compounds that protect our cells from damage caused by harmful molecules called free radicals. Apples are rich in a variety of antioxidants, including vitamin C, flavonoids, and polyphenols. These antioxidants help reduce oxidative stress in the body and enhance immune function.

2. May Promote Digestive Health

The high fiber content in green apples can help promote healthy digestion and prevent constipation ( 2 ), ( 3 ). Apples also contain dietary fiber, which supports a healthy gut. A major portion of our immune system functions through the gut, so maintaining a well-balanced gut microbiota is essential for optimal immune function. The fiber in apples acts as a prebiotic, nourishing the beneficial bacteria in the gut and promoting a healthy digestive system.

3. May Help Control Blood Sugar

Green apple benefits by regulating blood sugar levels and reducing the chances of developing type 2 diabetes ( 2 ). Green apples have a relatively low glycemic index (GI). GI is a measure of how quickly a food raises blood sugar levels. Foods with a low GI are digested and absorbed more slowly, resulting in a gradual and steady release of glucose into the bloodstream. This slower release helps prevent spikes in blood sugar levels, making green apples a suitable fruit choice for individuals concerned about their blood sugar.

4. May Improve Heart Health

The antioxidants in green apples can help reduce inflammation and protect against heart disease .The fiber content present in green apples helps to lower cholesterol levels and thus reduce the risk of developing heart disease. By neutralizing harmful free radicals and reducing oxidative stress, antioxidants help prevent damage to blood vessels and arteries, ultimately promoting heart health ( 4 ).

5. May Support Brain Health and Prevent Cancer

Green apples are rich in antioxidants that can help protect brain cells from damage and reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. It may also have a preventive effect against cancer due to the presence of phytochemicals ( 4 ).

6. May Aid Weight Loss

The fiber content in green apples can help promote feelings of fullness and reduce the risk of overeating, which can aid in weight loss and weight management ( 2 ), ( 4 ).

Overall, green apples are a nutritious and delicious fruit that can provide a range of health benefits.

How to Choose Green Apples for the Best Quality And Freshness

Here are some tips for selecting good quality and flavorful green apples:

Look for a bright green color: Choose green apples that have a bright and uniform green color. Avoid apples that are yellowish or brownish in color, as this can be a sign of overripe or bruised fruit.

Check for firmness: Gently squeeze the apple to check for firmness. The apple should feel firm and solid, without any soft or mushy spots.

Smell the apple : Green apples should have a fresh and slightly tart aroma. If the apple has a musty or moldy smell, it may be overripe or spoiled.

Check the stem: The stem of the apple should be firmly attached to the fruit and not easily detachable. If the stem is loose or missing, the apple may not be fresh.

Consider the season: Green apples are typically in season from late summer to early winter, so try to buy them during this time for the best flavor and quality.

By following these tips, you can choose green apples that are ripe, flavorful, and nutritious, and enjoy all the benefits that this delicious fruit has to offer.

How to Store Green Apples for a Long Shelf-life

Proper storage can help keep green apples fresh and flavorful for longer. Let's discuss some tips for storing green apples:

Store in the refrigerator: Green apples should be stored in the refrigerator to prolong their shelf life. Keep them in the crisper drawer or in a perforated plastic bag to help maintain their freshness.

Keep them separate: Apples release ethylene gas as they ripen, which can cause other fruits and vegetables to ripen and spoil more quickly. To avoid this, store green apples separately from other produce.

Don't wash until ready to use: Avoid washing green apples until you are ready to eat or cook with them, as excess moisture can cause them to spoil more quickly.

Check regularly for spoilage: Check your green apples regularly for signs of spoilage, such as soft spots or mold. Remove any spoiled apples immediately to prevent them from contaminating other fruit.

Consider freezing: Green apples can be frozen for later use in recipes like pies and sauces. You can freeze in an airtight container or freezing bag.

Use a cool, dark place: Green apples should be stored in a dark place, such as a pantry or basement. Avoid storing them in direct sunlight or near sources of heat, as this can cause them to ripen and spoil more quickly.

How to Use Green Apples for Culinary Variety

Green apples are a versatile fruit that can be used in a variety of dishes and daily routine meals. Here are some exciting ways how you can add green apples to your diet:

Enjoy them raw: Cut them into slices or wedges and enjoy them as a healthy snack. You may also add to your salads.

Cut them into slices or wedges and enjoy them as a healthy snack. You may also add to your salads. Make apple sauce: Green apples can be used to make delicious and healthy apple sauce. Simply peel and chop the apples, then simmer them with some water and sugar until soft. Mash or blend the apples to your desired consistency, then season with cinnamon or other spices to taste.

Green apples can be used to make delicious and healthy apple sauce. Simply peel and chop the apples, then simmer them with some water and sugar until soft. Mash or blend the apples to your desired consistency, then season with cinnamon or other spices to taste. Bake apple pies: Green apples are a popular choice for apple pies, thanks to their tart and crisp flavor. Peel and slice the apples, and add some sugar, cinnamon, and other spices before baking them.

Green apples are a popular choice for apple pies, thanks to their tart and crisp flavor. Peel and slice the apples, and add some sugar, cinnamon, and other spices before baking them. Make apple crisp: Apple crisp is another popular dessert that can be made with green apples. Bake until golden and crispy, then serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

Apple crisp is another popular dessert that can be made with green apples. Bake until golden and crispy, then serve warm with vanilla ice cream. Add them to smoothies: Green apples can be added to smoothies for a nutritious and refreshing drink. You may blend them with green veggies, berries, and milk to make a healthy smoothie.

Green apples can be added to smoothies for a nutritious and refreshing drink. You may blend them with green veggies, berries, and milk to make a healthy smoothie. Use them in savory dishes: Green apples can also be used in savory dishes, such as roasted meats. Slice them thinly and roast them with pork or chicken for a delicious and flavorful dish.

Green apples can also be used in savory dishes, such as roasted meats. Slice them thinly and roast them with pork or chicken for a delicious and flavorful dish. Add them to sandwiches: Green apples can add some crunch and flavor to sandwiches. Slice them thinly and add them to sandwiches with cheese, ham, turkey, or other meats.

Green apples can add some crunch and flavor to sandwiches. Slice them thinly and add them to sandwiches with cheese, ham, turkey, or other meats. Use them as a garnish: Green apples can be used as a decorative garnish for cocktails or other drinks.

Green apples can be used as a decorative garnish for cocktails or other drinks. Make caramel apples: Green apples can be dipped in caramel for a delicious and indulgent treat. Simply dip the apples in melted caramel, then let them cool and harden before serving.

Potential Side Effects of Green Apples

Green apples are generally safe and healthy to eat, but there are some potential adverse effects or risks one should be aware of. Here are some potential side effects of green apples:

Upset stomach: If you eat too many green apples, it may result in stomach issues such as bloating or diarrhea ( 5 ). This is due to the high fiber content which is present in green apples. It's important to eat them in moderation and gradually increase your intake to avoid digestive issues.

If you eat too many green apples, it may result in stomach issues such as bloating or diarrhea ( ). This is due to the high fiber content which is present in green apples. It's important to eat them in moderation and gradually increase your intake to avoid digestive issues. Tooth decay: Green apples, like all apples, contain natural sugars that can contribute to tooth decay if consumed in excess ( 6 ). To prevent this, it's important to brush your teeth after eating apples or rinse your mouth with water to remove any lingering sugar.

Green apples, like all apples, contain natural sugars that can contribute to tooth decay if consumed in excess ( ). To prevent this, it's important to brush your teeth after eating apples or rinse your mouth with water to remove any lingering sugar. Allergies: The chances are less but some people may be allergic to green apples ( 7 ). If you experience any allergic reactions after consuming green apples, seek medical attention immediately.

The chances are less but some people may be allergic to green apples ( ). If you experience any allergic reactions after consuming green apples, seek medical attention immediately. Interference with medications: Green apples contain compounds that can interfere with certain medications, such as blood thinners and cholesterol-lowering drugs ( 8 ). If you're taking any medications, consult with your doctor before consuming green apples or any other new foods.

Green apples contain compounds that can interfere with certain medications, such as blood thinners and cholesterol-lowering drugs ( ). If you're taking any medications, consult with your doctor before consuming green apples or any other new foods. Increased risk of cyanide poisoning: Green apples, especially their seeds and stems, contain small amounts of cyanide, a toxic substance ( 9 ). While it's unlikely to cause poisoning from eating small amounts of apple seeds or stems, it's important to avoid consuming large amounts to reduce the risk.

Green apples, especially their seeds and stems, contain small amounts of cyanide, a toxic substance ( ). While it's unlikely to cause poisoning from eating small amounts of apple seeds or stems, it's important to avoid consuming large amounts to reduce the risk. Oral Allergy reactions to birch pollen: Some people with a birch pollen allergy may also experience allergic reactions to apples, including green apples. This is due to a phenomenon called oral allergy syndrome, which causes cross-reactivity between certain foods and pollen ( 10 ).

If you experience any adverse reactions after consuming green apples, seek medical attention immediately.

Green apples are a healthy and versatile fruit that offer a range of health benefits. When consumed in moderation, green apples are generally considered safe and are unlikely to cause any significant side effects. However, some people may experience digestive issues, tooth decay, allergic reactions, medication interactions, or pesticide exposure. It is important to choose fresh, high-quality green apples and to practice good hygiene and food safety practices when preparing and consuming them. By incorporating green apples into your diet in a variety of ways, you can enjoy their delicious and refreshing flavor while reaping their many health benefits.

