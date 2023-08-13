10 Health Benefits of Macadamia Nuts & Easy Ways to Use Them

Macadamia nuts are often called the 'Queen of nuts' because of their abundance of monounsaturated fats, which can regulate appetite and promote a healthy gut. Despite the numerous benefits of macadamia nuts, they haven't always received the attention they deserve in our diets.

These creamy and buttery nuts can be enjoyed in so many ways - as a snack, in baking, or as an ingredient in your favorite dishes. What makes them unique is their high-fat content, but it's mostly the good kind of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. Not only that, macadamia nuts also bring fiber, protein, and essential minerals to the table. Let's take a closer look at all the amazing health benefits of macadamia nuts and discover how to pick the freshest ones and add them to your recipes.

What Are Macadamia Nuts?

The Macadamia tree, native to Australia, produces macadamia nuts that are now grown in various parts of the world, like Hawaii, Asia, Africa, and Latin America. They are also known as Queensland nut, maroochi nut, bauple nut, bush nut, and in the USA, as Hawaii nut. These cream-colored nuts have a delightful buttery flavor and smooth texture.

You can enjoy macadamia nuts as they are or use them in recipes. They are rich in fiber, essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fat. Despite being high in fat, they mainly contain heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, which can lower the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

Nutritional Value of Macadamia Nuts

Macadamia nuts are a great choice with low sugar and carbs, offering healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants to support heart health, manage diabetes, and aid digestion.

Here's the nutritional breakdown per 100g of raw macadamia nuts ( 1 ):

Calories: 718 kcal

Fat: 75.8 grams

Protein: 7.91 grams

Carbs: 13.8 grams

Sugar: 4.57 grams

Fiber: 8.6 grams

Plus, the nutrients in macadamia nuts also comprise:

Thiamine: 1.2 mg

Niacin: 2.47 mg

Vitamin C: 1.2 mg

Calcium: 85 mg

Magnesium: 130 mg

Manganese: 4.13 mg

Iron: 3.69 mg

Phosphorous: 188 mg

Potassium: 368 mg

Apart from these, they also contain most essential amino acids like arginine, glutamic acid, leucine, aspartic acid, and phenylalanine.

Health Benefits of Macadamia Nuts

1. Improves Heart Health:

Macadamia nuts are good for your heart because they have high monounsaturated fat, which is linked to better heart health and a lower risk of stroke and heart attacks ( 2 ). Studies show that a diet rich in macadamia nuts can reduce cholesterol levels as much as a heart-healthy, low-fat diet recommended by the American Heart Association ( 3 ).

2. May Improve Blood Sugar Levels:

If you have diabetes, macadamia nuts may help. A Canadian study found that tree nuts, including macadamia nuts, can improve blood sugar control in people with type 2 diabetes ( 4 ). The unique nutrients and bioactive compounds in macadamia nuts work together to counter the effects of diabetes and improve blood sugar levels ( 5 ).

3. May Aid Weight Loss:

Surprisingly, despite being high in calories, macadamia nuts can help with weight loss. They contain protein and dietary fiber, which reduce hunger and make you feel full. The palmitoleic fatty acid in macadamia nuts may also protect against unwanted weight gain ( 6 ).

4. May Improve Gut Health:

The fiber in macadamia nuts benefits your gut and overall digestive health. Like most nuts, macadamia nuts have soluble fiber that acts as a prebiotic, feeding your beneficial gut bacteria ( 7 ). These good bacteria produce short-chain fatty acids that reduce inflammation and protect against bowel diseases ( 8 ).

5. May Improve Brain Health:

Eating macadamia nuts is good for your brain health too. They are linked to a lower risk of neurological diseases, and the oleic acid in the nuts may help prevent brain stroke ( 9 ). Likewise, other nutrients like copper, vitamin B1, manganese, and magnesium support the production of healthy neurotransmitters. The omega-9 fatty acid in macadamia nuts can improve mood, enhance memory, and even help in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease ( 10 ).

6. Nourishes Skin:

Macadamia nuts are rich in tocotrienols and squalene, powerful compounds that shield your skin from the damaging effects of sunlight ( 11 ). When using macadamia nut oil, you'll experience the benefits of essential fatty acids like palmitoleic acid, which prevent skin dehydration and promote healing and rejuvenation ( 12 ). Also, applying macadamia oil can enhance skin health as we age.

7. Lowers the Risk of Metabolic Syndrome:

Metabolic syndrome is a collection of risk factors like high blood pressure and fat leading to coronary heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. This can be reduced with macadamia nuts in your balanced diet. Studies have shown that these nuts can help lower blood sugar levels and protect against type 2 diabetes, and can also help in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases ( 4 ), ( 6 ).

8. Loaded with Antioxidants:

Macadamia nuts are packed with antioxidants, which combat harmful free radicals that can cause cellular damage and increase the risk of diseases like diabetes, Alzheimer's, and heart disease ( 13 ), ( 14 ). Their high flavonoid levels further contribute to reducing inflammation and cholesterol levels ( 13 ).

9. Potential Anti-Cancer Properties:

While research on this subject is limited, anecdotal evidence suggests that macadamia nuts may aid in cancer management and prevention. Flavonoids and tocotrienols found in these nuts have shown promise in fighting cancer cells in scientific studies ( 15 ). As a precaution, it's best to consult a doctor before incorporating macadamia nuts into your diet to mitigate cancer risk.

10. Might Help with Inflammation:

Macadamia nuts could be a great ally against inflammation, which is linked to heart disease. Studies suggest they have anti-inflammatory properties, and even macadamia nut oil showed promise in treating inflammation in mice ( 16 ). These nuts are rich in alpha-linolenic acid, an omega-3 fatty acid that fights inflammation and can help prevent arthritis ( 17 ). Furthermore, their manganese content also helps with bone health.

How to Select And Store Macadamia Nuts?

Macadamia nuts' benefits, year-round availability, convenience, and delicious taste have contributed to their popularity. You can easily find various types of macadamia nuts in grocery stores or online - whether raw or roasted, with or without salt. This makes them even more appealing to buy.

Selecting Fresh Macadamia Nuts

Appearance: Look for creamy, golden-brown nuts with a smooth surface. Avoid those that are discolored, shriveled, cracked, or have dark spots.

Look for creamy, golden-brown nuts with a smooth surface. Avoid those that are discolored, shriveled, cracked, or have dark spots. Weight: Fresh macadamias should feel heavy and dense. Avoid nuts that rattle, as they might be old or dried out.

Fresh macadamias should feel heavy and dense. Avoid nuts that rattle, as they might be old or dried out. Aroma: Fresh macadamias have a sweet, buttery scent. If they smell rancid or off, they have gone bad.

Fresh macadamias have a sweet, buttery scent. If they smell rancid or off, they have gone bad. Avoid Additives: Opt for macadamia nuts without any additives, such as salt or sweeteners. One ounce of raw, unsalted macadamia nuts makes a convenient snack.

The benefits of macadamia nuts are vast. But if you're allergic to tree nuts, talk to your doctor before trying them out. Also, just be cautious not to go overboard, as overconsumption may lead to some tummy troubles like gas, diarrhea, and bloating.

Proper Storage

When it comes to storing macadamia nuts, it is all about keeping them protected and fresh. Get an airtight container to store your precious nuts, preventing moisture and air from ruining their delicate flavor. A cool, dark spot in your pantry or cupboard is the perfect place to stash them away.

Remember to check for mold or bacteria growth occasionally. Also, avoid exposing them to direct sunlight or heat, as they can turn rancid faster. If you want to get fancy, vacuum-sealed bags ensure maximum freshness.

How to Use Macadamia Nuts - Recipes

Macadamia nuts are the chameleons of the nut world - they can fit into almost any meal. You can enjoy them whole, ground, raw, roasted macadamia nuts, or as creamy nut butter. It also adds a delightful twist to your recipes.

If you want the healthiest option, go for raw macadamia nuts. But if you're in a hurry, dry-roasted ones are a good alternative. Just steer clear of the oil-roasted versions, as they come with unnecessary added fats.

Here are some creative ways to incorporate the benefits of macadamia nuts into your dishes:

Sprinkle ground macadamia nuts onto soups or warm dishes, or use them instead of croutons in salads.

Swap almond flour with macadamia nut flour in your recipes.

Enhance your granola bowl or oatmeal with some chopped macadamia nuts.

Get inventive with pesto and hummus, using macadamia nuts as the star ingredient.

Try macadamia butter as a scrumptious alternative to peanut butter. Spread it on crackers, bread, or fruit slices, or blend it into your yogurt.

Indulge in baked goods like bread and cookies, where macadamia nuts can take center stage.

Macadamia Nut & White Chocolate Cookies

If you're looking for the ultimate sweet, buttery, and chewy treat, look no further than these delightful macadamia and white chocolate chip cookies. It's a winning combo that'll leave your taste buds with a feel-good sensation. Here's a simple recipe to satisfy your sweet tooth:

Time Needed: 25 to 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup softened butter

3/4 cup white sugar

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

2 jars of chopped macadamia nuts

2 cups of semisweet chocolate chips

1 cup of white baking chips

Procedure:

In a large bowl, cream the softened butter, white sugar, and brown sugar until it becomes light and fluffy. Then add the eggs and vanilla extract to the creamy mixture, then beat it for at least 5 minutes. Now combine the all-purpose flour, baking soda, and salt. Add this dry mix to the creamy mixture and beat it all together. Finally, it's time to add those chopped macadamia nuts and chocolate chips. Stir them into the cookie dough, making sure they're well-distributed. Cover this cookie dough and refrigerate it for several hours or even overnight. This step helps to enhance the flavors and textures.

When you're ready to bake, follow these final steps:

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Drop spoonfuls of the chilled cookie dough about 2 inches apart on the baking sheets. Pop those cookie sheets in the oven and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until your cookies turn a delicious golden brown. After baking to perfection, allow the cookies to cool before serving.

Conclusion:

The health benefits of macadamia nuts make them a nutritional powerhouse. These buttery delights are packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, fiber, and minerals, that are essential for our overall well-being. They are generally safe and yummy for most people, even pregnant, breastfeeding women, and kids. But like with any food, there might be some rare cases where they cause problems. Allergies to macadamia nuts are unusual, but they can happen. So, whether you munch on them as a snack or use them in your favorite dishes, just keep an eye out for any bad reactions.

