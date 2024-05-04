Re:Monster Episode 6: Parabellum Mercenaries’ First Mission; Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

The Re:Monster anime has begun dipping into the intricate web of political machinations and personal motivations now that the interspecies war has begun. With Ogurou and his group have become hired mercenaries for the Human/Elf war, the next episode is sure to be action-packed. Find out what happens next in Re:Monster Episode 6 and keep reading to find out the release date, streaming details and more.

ALSO READ: What Is Re: Monster Anime About? Why Is It Proving To Be Confusing For Fans?

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Re:Monster Episode 6: release date and streaming details

Re:Monster Episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. For international viewers, this translates to Monday, May 6, at 3 pm GMT / 11 am ET / 8 am PT, though release times may vary according to different time zones.

In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, and TVh channels. However, for global audiences, Re:Monster Episode 6 will be exclusively available on Crunchyroll, offering fans around the world the opportunity to delve into the thrilling adventures of Ogurou and the Parabellum Mercenary Company.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Monster Anime Characters Like Meruem And Ryuk

Advertisement

Expected plot of Re:Monster Episode 6: brief spoilers

Re:Monster Episode 6 will be titled Re:Medy, and will likely follow the Parabellum Mercenary Company's journey into the heart of the Human/Elf conflict. They will likely pursue the human army as they were hired by the elves. Expect multiple skirmishes to take place as Ogurou and his companions navigate the battlefield, likely all ending in victory.

Ogurou is likely to learn more about the underlying reasons behind the war in Re:Monster Episode 6. According to the Re:Monster manga, the war's origins stem from the elves' refusal to share their specialized medicine with the human king, intended for his ailing daughter. How far Ogurou will get involved in the matter is yet to be seen, however.

ALSO READ: Top 10 GATE Anime Characters; Which One Is Your Favorite?

Re:Monster Episode 5 recap

Titled Re:Ady, Re:Monster Episode 5 begins with Goburou and Gobukichi setting out on a hunting expedition. However, their plans take an unexpected turn when they stumble upon a group of human assassins targeting the elf princess, Mail Failo Rheinfall. Initially hesitant to intervene in human affairs, Goburou ultimately decides to rescue Mail. Mail's guards are slain during the skirmish though.

Subsequently, Goburou takes the captured human assailants for interrogation, extracting vital information about the movements of the human army before eating them all. He shares his suspicions about an elf traitor with Mail after explaining the circumstances of the attack. Though initially frustrated by Goburou's selective rescue, Mail comes to understand that he and the goblins are not involved in the escalating conflict between humans and elves.

Escorted by Goburou and Gobukichi, Mail is safely delivered to the elf village. There, she introduces her saviors to the elf Chieftain, leading to diplomatic exchanges between the goblins and the elves. Following their interaction with the elves, Goburou and his companions return to their goblin cave in Re:Monster Episode 5.

ALSO READ: From Sheele to Sinbad: A Look at the Top 10 Purple Hair Anime Characters

Back at the cave, they discover that several goblins, including Gobumi, Gobue, and others, have evolved into new forms. With their evolution, they begin renaming themselves to reflect their new evolutions. Gobumi transforms into a Dhampir variant and is named Dhami, while Gobue becomes a Half Earth Lord named Earthe. Others like Hobsato, now a Half Bloody Lord, is renamed Bloodsato, and Hobsei, a Half Spell Lord, becomes Spellsei.

Advertisement

With their village now home to a diverse array of species, including kobolds who have submitted to Goburou's leadership, preparations for the impending war increase. Goburou, now known as Ogurou, takes on the responsibility of training elves and kobolds alike for the upcoming conflict. Meanwhile, he supports Ogukichi (originally Gobukichi) in his pursuit of romance with Earthe, orchestrating a successful confession between the two in Re:Monster Episode 5.

ALSO READ: Here Are The Top 10 Best Black Anime Characters: From Hibana To Killer Bee

As they continue their daily activities, Ogurou gains a variety of new Skills, including the ability to create an exoskeleton from insect monsters and to fly. Meanwhile, the redheaded human demonstrates significant growth in strength. The blacksmith and alchemist of the village also contribute to their preparations by creating weapons and crafting useful items.

Advertisement

Later, when the elves seek their aid, Ogurou agrees to assist them under the condition that they operate as independent mercenaries. The elves agree to these terms, and Ogurou rallies his people, announcing their new identity as the Parabellum Mercenary Company. Re:Monster Episode 5 concludes with the villagers cheering as they eagerly anticipate their first assignment under their new banner.

For more updates on the many evolutions of Ogurou and his people in Re:Monster, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.