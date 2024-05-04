Shekhar Suman recalls closing temple, removing idols from home after son Aayush’s death: ‘Will never go to God who...'

Shekhar Suman is currently basking under the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The actor recently opened up about the worst phase of his life: the heartbreaking loss of his eldest son, Aayush, who died at the age of 11 from a rare condition.

In a recent interview, he described how his son clutched his hand, pleading with him not to leave. Shekhar also stated that after his kid died, he lost faith in god and discarded all religious idols in his home.

The temples were closed: Shekhar Suman

In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, Shekhar Suman said, "One day it was raining heavily and Aayush was ill. Knowing my child's health condition, the director asked me to come for a two-to-three-hour shoot, which I declined. He added, 'Please, it will be a tremendous loss for me', and I agreed. When I was leaving, Aayush grabbed my hand and said, 'Papa, don't leave today, please. I let go of his hand and promised him I'd be back soon."

Shekhar said that when Ayush died, he lost hope in religion. He said that following the incident, he shut down the temple in his home. He said, "All of the idols were taken away and dumped outside. The temple was closed. I declared that I would never return to the God who had caused me so much anguish, damaged me so much, and taken the life of a lovely, innocent kid." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Shekhar admitted that he took his son to London for treatment but didn't agree to a heart transplant owing to the risk. He felt helpless, despite contacting top doctors worldwide and turning to Buddhism for assistance, Shekhar realized that miracles do not happen.

Shekhar Suman on the work front

Shekhar Suman, in Heeramandi, plays the role of Zulfiqar Ahmed, a character full of authority and sophistication. His son, Adhyayan, is also part of the same project and portrays the role of Zorawar Ali Khan, a rich and arrogant nawab.

More About Heeramandi

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar features an ensemble cast with gorgeous ladies Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead. Besides these spectacular actresses, the drama series stars Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Shekhar Suman breaks down as he recalls pain of losing his older son Aayush; adds he had no desire to live