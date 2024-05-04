Ragini Khanna rose to fame from her stint in Sasural Genda Phool, which garnered immense affection from the audience. After giving a superhit show, Ragini kind of took a sabbatical from television.

Apart from her television appearances, she has an active social media handle where she shares her daily updates. Recently, she was involved in a controversy about converting to Christianity after she shared a fan’s edited video on her Instagram.

Ragini Khanna’s video on her adopting Christianity goes viral

Krushna Abhishek’s actress-cousin Ragini Khanna’s video, where she was seen performing rituals to convert to Christianity, went viral on Instagram. Soon, it created a buzz in the entertainment industry. Addressing the same, the actress later confessed that it was a fake video and that it was a fan-edited clip that she had mistakenly reposted on her Instagram feed.

Elaborating on the same, in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar she said that a fan made a fake video of her in which she was seen converting to Christianity, and tagged her account. And then she mistakenly accepted the fan's request. Adding to this, she said that she cannot blame her whole fan club just because one of them has done this. Also, she confirmed that she was unaware of the intention behind this edit.

The Sasural Genda Phool actress went on to explain that though she is Punjabi-Hindu, she has been liberal towards every religion. She accepted that she visits church every Sunday, but that doesn’t mean that she has converted her religion. She added that for her, humanity is the biggest religion, and it will remain the same.

In the interview, Ragini confessed that she has been posting her fan's videos on her Instagram for a while now, as she believes that whatever she is today is because of her fans. Therefore, in the process of showing her gratitude towards the fans, she posted his video too. “But I didn’t think it would become an issue, and questions will be raised on my identity,” she added.

More about Ragini Khanna

With Govinda as her maternal uncle and Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh as her cousins, Ragini Khanna hails from a strong entertainment business background. The actress made her debut with the serial Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi. Followed by Bhaskar Bharti and Sasural Genda Phool.

Ragini was also featured in Comedy Nights with Kapil and Comedy Nights Live.

