Did you know Ranveer Singh's grandmother Chand Burke was 1940s popular actress who also worked with Raj Kapoor?

It's a known fact that Ranveer Singh is related to Anil Kapoor and family since Ranveer's mom Anju Bhavnani is the first cousin of Anil's wife Sunita Kapoor. But do you know, even the young actor's grandmother was a popular name as an actress back in the 1940s? She also worked with legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor in his film.

We are talking about Chand Burke who was popular as 'Dancing Lily of Punjab' before Independence. After partition, she was launched as a Bollywood actress in Raj's Boot Polish.

As per India.com, Born in a Christian family, Chand Burke was the youngest of her 12 siblings and had a deep interest in dancing. Because of her dancing skills, she entered the film industry in Punjab where she did several Punjabi films as a child actor and got the tag of 'Dancing Lily of Punjab'.

Post Independence, when she moved to Mumbai then known as Bombay, she made her debut in Bollywood with Raj Kapoor's 1954 release Boot Polish. Her role as a vicious aunt in the film was noted by critics and the audience. She was also known for working in films like Basant Bahar, Adalat, Kahin Din Kahin Raat, Sohni Mahiwal, Apne Huye Maraye, and more.

Chand Burke got married to film writer Niranjan which led to divorce in 1954, the same year of her Bollywood debut. A year later, she got married to a businessman named Sundar Singh Bhavnani with whom she gave birth to Tonya (daughter) and Jagjit (son). Jagjit later married Anju and gave birth to Ranveer Singh who grew up to become one of the most talented actors and shining stars of Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh's work front

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Singham Again which is the 3rd part of Ajay Devgn-led Singham franchise and 5th part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Apart from Ajay and Ranveer, the film will also have Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

After Singham Again, Ranveer will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 alongside Kiara Advani. The film is expected to go on the floors in Feb 2025. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed recently that the actor will also be collaborating with HanuMan director Prasanth Varma for his upcoming film Rakshas. He is also doing a film with URI director, Aditya Dhar, which is currently in the pre-production stage.

