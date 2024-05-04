Did you know Thalapathy Vijay’s real-life experience inspired certain scene in Kavin's film, Star?

Star, the upcoming Tamil film starring Dada fame Kavin and directed by Elan has been making the headlines with the powerful trailer it recently released. With the buzz surrounding the film getting heated up, the movie’s director shared a special detail about the film.

In an interview given to Indiaglitz, director Elan revealed that a scene from the trailer that showcases Kavin’s character introspecting criticisms about his looks was inspired by Thalapathy Vijay. He revealed that certain scene was drawn out of the criticisms the superstar faced back in the day and also added how his own father also faced the same.

For those unaware, Thalapathy Vijay who started off as a lead actor in the early 90s was first given huge backlash and criticisms for how he looked. Often reacting to his skin color and facial features, various degrading comments were made against him back in the day which seems to have inspired the film’s scene.

Moreover, the Star director also revealed how the same had occurred to his father, the now-famous still photographer Pandiyan. The latter also became a prominent actor in several films over the years which Elan has also cited as another one of his reasons to make the movie.

About Star

Star, the upcoming romantic drama flick starring Dada fame Kavin in the lead role marks his first collaboration with Pyaar Prema Kaadhal director Elan. The movie features the tale of a struggling actor who goes through several obstacles in his journey to attain his dream.

The film features various actors like Lal, Aaditi Pohankar, Preity Mukhudhan, Geetha Kailasam, and many more in key roles. The film slated to hit the big screens on May 10th, 2024 initially had actor Harish Kalyan in the lead role but due to some reason, he had to be recast, even after promo stills were released.

Coming to Kavin’s lineup, the actor also announced his next feature film yesterday with a promo video. The movie titled Bloody Beggar directed by Sivabalan is the maiden production venture of Jailer director Nelson and is said to be a black humor film.

