Highest grossing Hollywood films in India: Godzilla x Kong Fourteenth to cross 100Cr Nett
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire smashed through the Rs. 100 crore nett mark in India by the end of its fifth week. The Monsterverse picture becomes the fourteenth Hollywood film to join this coveted club. Notably, it's the first Warner Bros. production to achieve this feat, joining the other major Hollywood studios Disney, Universal, Sony, and Paramount.
During its fifth week, the film grossed Rs. 5.75 crore at the Indian box office, experiencing just a 28 per cent drop from the previous week. This brings its five-week total to Rs. 125.50 crore (Rs. 100.25 crore nett). Godzilla x Kong is displaying remarkable staying power, with drops of less than 40 per cent over the last two weeks. With this momentum, it's on track to surpass Rs. 130 crore, positioning it as the third highest-grossing Hollywood film in the country over the last two years, trailing only Oppenheimer and Fast X, and overtaking Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning.
Godzilla x Kong has seen its strongest performance in Tamil Nadu, where it has become the third highest-grossing Hollywood film ever, surpassing blockbusters like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Infinity War. In five weeks, the film has raked in Rs. 32 crore in the state, trailing only Avatar 2 (Rs. 70 crore) and Avengers: Endgame (Rs. 39 crore).
The highest-grossing Hollywood films at the Indian box office are as follows:
|Rank
|Title
|Gross
|1
|Avatar: The Way of Water
|467.00 Cr.
|2
|Avengers: Endgame
|448.00 Cr.
|3
|Avengers: Infinity War
|297.00 Cr.
|4
|Spider-man: No Way Home
|266.00 Cr.
|5
|The Jungle Book
|259.00 Cr.
|6
|The Lion King
|187.00 Cr.
|7
|Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
|163.00 Cr.
|8
|Oppenheimer
|157.50 Cr.
|9
|Avatar
|149.00 Cr.
|10
|Furious 7
|138.00 Cr.
|11
|Fast X
|134.50 Cr.
|12
|Jurassic World
|129.00 Cr.
|13
|Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
|127.00 Cr.
|14
|Godzilla x Kong (5 Weeks)
|125.50 Cr.
|15
|Thor: Love and Thunder
|123.00 Cr.
