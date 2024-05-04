Rupal Patel is a name every avid television watcher is familiar with! She earned widespread recognition for her role as Kokilaben in Saath Nibhaana Sathiyaa. Her onscreen portrayal of a strict and finicky mother-in-law acted as one of the inviting factors for the show. Recently, Rupal appeared in an interview and recalled her Saath Nibhaana Saathiya days.

The actress reminisced about how she got emotional over Devoleena Bhattacharjee replacing Gia Manek as Gopi in the show. Rupal also discussed her equation from the daily soap with her co-actors.

Rupal Patel's reaction to Devoleena Bhattacharjee joining Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

In an interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Rupal Patel sat down to recall some of her candid memories associated with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. After expressing gratitude to Almighty and viewers for accepting her as Kokila Modi in the show, the actress stated how she cried when Devoleena Bhattacharjee replaced Gia Manek in the show as Gopi.

Rupal shared that she received a call from the team calling her at the sets to shoot a promo. She mentioned that initially, she was unaware of the replacement thing and got a hint about the same after watching the promo which went like, "Kalakaar badal jaate hain par kirdaar wahi rehte hain (The actors change but the characters remain the same)."

Taking the conversation ahead, Rupal remarked that she asked Pawan sir about the current situation and, hence, became aware of Devoleena joining the cast as Gopi, replacing Gia. This led the Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke actress to burst into tears. She said, "I was crying aur Star Plus se bhi kuch log aaye the ek press conference ke liye (And some people from Star Plus also came for a press conference) I could not speak to the press."

Speaking more about it, Rupal expressed, "Koki ka kirdaar umar mein bhi bada tha, aur waise bhi Rupal, Gopi se umar mein badi thi toh woh mera farz tha. Maine apni baahein faila kar Devoleena ko apna pyaar diya hai, apna support diya hai. Aur iss baat ko wo kabhi nakaar nahi sakti (Koki's character older than Gopi, and Rupal is also elderly to Gopi so that was my duty. I have given Devoleena all my love and my support with my open arms. And she could never deny this thing)."

Rupal Patel talks about Gia Manek

Gia Manek left Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and went on to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5. Elaborating on the same, Rupal mentioned that she feels it could have been better for Gia to continue the show. In one of the segments of the interview, the Shagun actress revealed that she used to talk to the latter's mother even after Gia wasn't a part of the show.

Rupal Patel finds Devoleena Bhattacharjee hard-working and strong-minded

Taking the conversation with Siddharth Kannan ahead, Rupal Patel shared that Devoleena Bhattacharjee was exactly the same on the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya sets as in Bigg Boss 13. The Tera Mera Saath Rahe actress revealed that Devoleena used to react strongly to things that she would absolutely hate and knew how to take a stand for herself.

Further, Patel commented that Devoleena worked hard to create that special place in the hearts of the audience. She praised the latter for her consistent efforts to ace her role as Gopi and land memorable performances in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

