Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari ‘Hopes’ Pop Star is ‘OK’ After New BF Paul Soliz's Hotel Drama; Source Reveals

Sam Asghari is said to be very worried about Britney Spears after she encountered first responders in Los Angeles, revealed a source close to the fitness enthusiast to Us Weekly. The publication has claimed in a recently published article that sources close to Asghari maintain, “Sam will always have a soft spot for Britney and will always be protective over her."

The insider added that Spears' ex-husband, Asghari, is devastated over the situation and regrets that Spears doesn’t have positive influences around her. Despite everything they’ve been through, he still wants to protect her and has a soft spot for her. Sources say that he wishes for Britney to be “OK” amidst the recent tumultuous drama surrounding her.

Sam Asghari finds ex-wife Britney Spears' current state 'heartbreaking'

Recently, Britney Spears faced Los Angeles paramedics at her hotel who she claimed to have illegally showed up at her doorstep. Bystanders spotted her in a disheveled state outside the hotel after a fight with her current boyfriend, Paul Soliz.

The incident at Chateau Marmont was "heartbreaking" for Asghari because he has been there for Spears during all of her low moments. He knows from past experiences with the pop star what can happen next — and it's not good. According to the same sources, the fitness guru finds Soliz definitely worrisome.

Sources claim that the altercation between Britney Spears and Paul Soliz is worrisome, as per Asghari

Although Britney took to Instagram to clear the air about any residual rumors of her fight with boyfriend Paul Soliz at the Chateau Marmont hotel by revealing a sprained ankle, altercations between the duo are not uncommon. The very fact that Spears' former husband finds unsettling.

Britney Spears wrote on Instagram, "The news is fake !!!" She also specified, “I also twisted my ankle last night, and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They were never in my room, but I felt completely harassed." Meanwhile, Sam Asghari continues to post health and fitness-oriented shirtless pictures on his personal Instagram.

