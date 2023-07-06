Unlocking 10 Benefits of Okra Water: A Natural Health Remedy

If you are one of those who dislike okra but are down for its goodness, then you will be amazed to know the benefits of okra water. The water is easy to prepare and is replete with nutrients. The benefits of okra stem from its rich nutritional profile, which includes magnesium, calcium, and vitamins C and B complex, among many others. It is helpful for controlling blood sugar, boosting immunity, and promoting heart health. It is also a good source of antioxidants and natural antibacterial compounds ( 1 ). This article explains all the benefits of drinking okra water and how to maximize its effectiveness. Keep reading to know more.

What Is Okra Water?

The nutrient-loaded vegetable is also consumed in the form of water. Okra is one of the most common ingredients that is used worldwide in stews, as a curry, or as a crispy snack. The well-known veggie is also commonly known as bhindi, ladyfinger, and gumbo. Consumed fresh or in a curry, okra is also now on the trending list of healthy diets when consumed as okra water.

The recipe is as simple as it can be. A handful of washed okra mixed in water gives it a slimy texture and is ready to get into your tummy.

Now, before you scrunch up your nose and wonder why on earth anyone would voluntarily consume something slimy, hear me out. Okra's sliminess is precisely what makes it so special. Within those gooey tendrils lies a treasure trove of nutrients, including vitamins A, C, and K, as well as folate, fiber, and antioxidants. It's like nature's own power-packed multivitamin, neatly wrapped in a slender green pod. These components have been linked to various health advantages, particularly in the areas of diabetes management and digestive health ( 1 ).

To enjoy the benefits of okra water, it is recommended to consume it on an empty stomach and first thing in the morning. However, you may also consume it at any time of the day. However, start with a taste test before you fully dig in, and then opt for a full glass daily, although rare, there are chances you might face side effects.

But let's not forget the fun side of okra water! Sure, it may have a slimy texture that some find intriguing (and others, well, a tad peculiar), and it may take some getting used to, but incorporating okra water into your daily routine may offer a simple and natural way to support your health and enjoy the benefits this vegetable has to offer.

How to Prepare Okra Water?

There is no rocket science involved in making this nutritious water. Just follow the steps to the-t and you are ready with your drink!

Choose Fresh Okra Pods: Select tender and young okra pods for the best results. Fresher pods tend to have a milder flavor and less stringiness. Wash the Okra: Rinse the okra pods thoroughly under cold water to remove any dirt or impurities. Gently pat them dry with a clean kitchen towel. Trim the Ends: Slice off the stem ends of the okra pods using a sharp knife. This step helps expose the inner contents of the pods. Decide on the Size: You have two options here — either chop the okra pods into small pieces or leave them whole. Chopped okra may release more of its slimy substance into the water, while whole okra pods can infuse the water with a milder flavor. Add The Okra to Water: Place the trimmed okra pieces or whole pods into a glass or container. Pour water over the okra, ensuring that it completely submerges the pods. Allow It to Soak: Let the okra soak in the water for a minimum of 4 hours, but preferably overnight, to enjoy the maximum benefits of okra water. This will give the water enough time to absorb the beneficial nutrients from the okra. Strain And Serve: After the soaking period, strain the okra water using a fine-mesh sieve or a strainer. Discard the okra pods or repurpose them for cooking if desired. The resulting liquid is your homemade okra water. Enjoy: Okra water can be consumed chilled or at room temperature. If desired, you can add a squeeze of lemon, a dash of honey, or other flavorings to enhance the taste.

10 Health Benefits of Okra Water

1. May Help Lower Blood Sugar levels

Okra water has been suggested to help regulate blood sugar levels, which is a potential benefit for individuals dealing with diabetes or who are prediabetic. This effect can be attributed to the soluble fiber content present in okra ( 2 ).

When soluble fiber and water combine in the digestive system, a gel-like material results. This gel slows down the absorption of sugar from food, preventing rapid spikes in blood glucose levels after meals. By reducing the rate at which sugar enters the bloodstream, okra water can contribute to better blood sugar control ( 3 ).

In addition to slowing down sugar absorption, okra water may also improve insulin sensitivity. Insulin is a hormone that plays a crucial role in regulating blood sugar levels. Studies suggest that regular consumption of okra water may enhance insulin sensitivity, allowing cells to take up and use glucose from the bloodstream ( 3 ).

In a test-tube study, researchers investigated the potential effects of okra extract on diabetes-related nephropathy, a kidney-related complication associated with diabetes. The study revealed that okra extract had an impact on the expression of specific enzymes and proteins that could potentially help prevent the development or progression of this condition ( 4 ).

2. Rich in Fibre

Okra water is a beverage that offers a notable source of dietary fiber. Fiber is a crucial component of a healthy diet and is classified into two types: soluble fiber and insoluble fiber.

Okra water contains a good amount of soluble fiber, which dissolves in water and forms a gel-like substance in the digestive system ( 5 ).

This type of fiber offers numerous benefits for digestive health. It can help regulate bowel movements, prevent constipation and promote a healthy gut environment. Additionally, soluble fiber has been associated with various other health benefits, including maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, regulating blood sugar levels, and supporting weight management. By incorporating okra water into a balanced diet, individuals can increase their fiber intake and potentially improve their overall digestive health and well-being ( 6 ).

3. May Help in Weight Management

Okra water is low in calories, making it a suitable choice for individuals looking to maintain a calorie-controlled diet. By opting for okra water as a hydrating beverage, it may satisfy your thirst without adding excessive calories to your daily intake ( 5 ).

Secondly, since okra water is rich in dietary fiber, it is not easily digested by the body, meaning it provides bulk without adding significant calories. This can help curb cravings, reduce the likelihood of overeating, and support portion control, all of which are crucial for weight management ( 5 ).

By stabilizing blood sugar levels, okra water can help maintain steady energy levels, reducing the temptation to reach for sugary snacks or beverages for quick energy boosts.

Incorporating this nutritious water into a balanced diet can be a smart strategy for weight management.

4. May Help Improve Digestive Health

Digestive health is a crucial aspect of overall well-being, and consuming okra water can contribute to maintaining a healthy digestive system. One of the key components of okra water that aids in digestive health is its soluble fiber content ( 5 ).

The gel-like substance that forms after dissolving okra in the water adds bulk to the stool, making it easier to pass through the intestines and promoting regular bowel movements. Being rich in fiber, it prevents constipation, and helps to alleviate discomfort and bloating associated with irregularity ( 6 ).

Furthermore, okra contains a substance called mucilage, which is a gel-like substance present in the pods. This mucilage acts as a natural lubricant along the digestive tract, soothing any inflammation and irritation that may be present. This can be particularly beneficial for individuals with digestive disorders such as gastritis or acid reflux, as it helps to reduce discomfort and protect the lining of the digestive system ( 7 ).

The combination of soluble fiber and mucilage in okra water can have a positive impact on digestive health. It supports proper digestion, prevents digestive issues such as constipation, and provides relief from inflammation or irritation in the digestive tract.

5. Rich in Antioxidants

Okra water is indeed rich in antioxidants, which play a vital role in maintaining overall health and well-being ( 8 ). The antioxidants found in okra water, such as flavonoids, polyphenols, and vitamin C, help neutralize harmful free radicals, and reduce their damaging effects.

The flavonoids present in okra, like quercetin, kaempferol, and catechins, make it a potent antioxidant-rich veggie. Polyphenols, on the other hand, help combat chronic diseases and certain types of cancer. Being a rich source of vitamin C, it helps boost immunity and promote skin and bone health ( 9 ), ( 10 ).

6. Helps Boost Hydration

It is more than hydration; it is a nutrient-packed drink of refreshment. The vitamins and mineral-loaded drinks are key to overall health and well-being. The drink is a concoction of vitamins A, C, B, and K and minerals such as potassium and magnesium ( 1 ).

Vitamin A is an antioxidant that aids in tissue growth; vitamin C is also an antioxidant that promotes collagen synthesis and skin health, among many other benefits; and vitamin K contributes to blood clotting and bone health. Vitamin B is important for growth and development ( 11 ), ( 12 ).

Magnesium plays a crucial role in energy production, muscle relaxation, and bone health, on the other hand, potassium maintains fluid balance ( 13 ), ( 14 ).

7. Has Anti Inflammatory Properties

Okra water contains flavonoids and phenolic compounds that possess anti-inflammatory properties. Phenolics and flavonoids help inhibit the production of pro-inflammatory molecules and disrupt pathways involved in inflammation ( 15 ).

The antioxidants found in okra water play a crucial role in preventing oxidative stress and damage by effectively neutralizing harmful free radicals. This has favorable effects on mitigating early signs of aging, including the appearance of wrinkles and skin damage. Additionally, the antioxidants in okra water provide protection against the damaging effects of sun exposure ( 16 ).

8. May Help Strengthen Immunity

There are multiple components that play a role in improving immunity in the body. Similarly, vitamin C, fiber, and phenolic acids act as immunity boosters for our bodies. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage and supports the production of white blood cells, which are essential for fighting off infections ( 17 ). Flavonoids and phenolic compounds help reduce oxidative stress in the body, and dietary fiber helps promote a healthy gut environment. The gut plays a crucial role in immune function, and a healthy gut microbiota is associated with better immune responses ( 16 ), ( 18 ).

9. May Promote Heart Health

Okra water can benefit heart health due to its high soluble fiber content. Soluble fiber, found in okra, helps reduce total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol levels. The soluble fiber binds with bile acids in the intestine and prevents their reabsorption into the bloodstream. This helps the liver use cholesterol, resulting in lower cholesterol levels ( 5 ), ( 19 ).

Okra water, when incorporated into a balanced diet, can also support weight management, as the fiber promotes satiety and reduces overeating. By contributing to maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, regulating blood sugar, and supporting weight management, okra water can play a role in overall cardiovascular health and reducing the risk of heart disease ( 5 ).

10. May Improve Skin Health

Okra water is often touted for its potential benefits in improving skin health. The antioxidants in okra water may help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals, potentially reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles ( 20 ).

Additionally, its hydrating properties may contribute to maintaining skin moisture and elasticity. The fiber content in okra can indirectly impact skin health by promoting a healthy gut environment, which is believed to be linked to better skin conditions ( 21 ).

Are There Any Side Effects of Okra Water?

While okra water is generally considered safe for consumption, it’s important to consider that every individual is different, and some people may experience certain side effects of okra water.

Mucilage, which is present in okra water, has a slimy texture. Some individuals may find this texture unpleasant or experience digestive issues, such as bloating, gas, or an upset stomach ( 22 ).

In some cases, consuming excessive amounts of okra water or suddenly increasing fiber intake can lead to loose stools or diarrhea. This is more likely to occur if your body is not accustomed to high-fiber foods ( 22 ).

Some people may have an unusual allergy to okra. Allergic responses can range in intensity and present with signs including itching, hives, swelling, or breathing problems. Seek quick medical assistance if you have any allergy symptoms after consuming okra water. ( 23 ).

While the side effects of okra may be experienced by some people, there are others who are not facing any issues with it. As with any dietary change, it's recommended to start with small amounts and observe how your body responds.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, there are many benefits of okra water that can be a fun and potential addition to your health routine. With the support of scientific research, the nutrients, soluble fiber, and antioxidants in okra water hold promise for supporting cholesterol levels, regulating blood sugar, and promoting digestive health. Plus, it has a significant impact on skin health, which adds an exciting touch to its benefits. Remember, individual experiences may vary, so it's always wise to consult with professionals and maintain a well-rounded approach to your overall well-being. Sip on some refreshing okra water and enjoy the potential perks it brings to the table!

