31 Best Foods Rich in Oxygen That Will Boost Your Health

Oxygen is one of the most essential elements on earth — no living being can survive without it. It's vital for humans, animals, and even for some pathogens to flourish. You might have heard that humans can survive without water and food for a couple of days. But without oxygen, survival isn't possible, even for a few minutes. After all, it’s an essential nutrient that facilitates proper body functioning and metabolic activities that help us sustain ourselves as living creatures.

The normal oxygen concentration or its levels in a body is termed partial pressure. However, there has been a notion that these levels are only affected by environmental stresses. The fact is, even when the atmosphere has ample oxygen, sometimes the body is unable to absorb it in the required amounts. Here's when the best foods rich in oxygen come in handy.

Typically, a normal oxygen saturation level is 95% or above. Anything less than 90% may indicate hypoxia (lack of oxygen causing symptoms like shortness of breath) and increase the risk of fatal diseases, including lung and cardiac problems (