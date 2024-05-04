Former television personality Sofia Hayat, who is best known for her participation in Bigg Boss 7, recently opened up about her Instagram account being deleted. She also faced blackmail from an individual who promised to reinstate her account if she paid him/her. Read on to know the entire account of the incident that led to the deletion of her account.

Sofia Hayat received multiple warnings from Instagram

In her conversation with ETimes, the former Bigg Boss 7 contestant revealed what led to her Instagram account’s deactivation. A month ago, she got a message from a user who texted her that someone had paid a bot to make multiple complaints about her account. The user also mentioned that he could prevent her account from being deactivated.

Sofia Hayat received multiple messages from Instagram warning her to take down her consent. However, she also mentioned that her content did not violate any guidelines. She tried getting in touch with the Instagram team but to no avail. Her messages and efforts were met with automated messages from Instagram. Ultimately, her account was closed.

Sofia Hayat's new account

Last night, Hayat took to her Twitter and posted the link to her new Instagram account. She also wrote in the caption, "Hi everyone. I have now uploaded my new Instagram account. I hope you will all rejoin me. It will be good to see you again. Hopefully no more blackmailing on this account."

Check out her tweet here:

The former singer and television personality shared her journey of spirituality on social media regularly. She enjoyed an immense fan following. Expressing her disappointment over losing the followers and friends, she said, "I have no way of contacting these friends now. It's so sad." In the same conversation, she also mentioned that she would now shift to YouTube

