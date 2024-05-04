'Ashtrays In The Armrest': Rick Ross Jokingly Blames Drake After Plane Crash Lands In Dallas

Rapper Rick Ross found himself in an unexpected situation as his private jet crash-landed in Dallas. In a lighthearted manner, Ross took to social media to share his survival story, playfully attributing the incident to fellow rapper Drake.

Ross' Playful Remark

In a social media video, Rick Ross, aged 48, jestingly pointed fingers at Drake for the plane's emergency landing. Despite the humorous tone, Ross did not disclose the specific circumstances leading to the abrupt descent of his aircraft. “So thank everybody for all the prayers but am go tell you [what happened]. We on the jet and am seeing the fighter jet. I see his nose its like Tom Cruise from ‘Top Gun’ I seen his nose am seeing him in the cockpit, and am like damn. I see his cheeks and nose from the back of the G-Force and am like damn and then man it like happened. I can’t say what happened but it happened," Rick Ross continued, “But am go tell you something. What am go take back about Drake old plane. BBL Drizzy I know you got the ashtrays in the armrest and in hindsight that’s really dope man on some smoker you know. But we safe everybody.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Social Media Reaction

Images purportedly depicting Ross' jet surfaced on X, with the rapper's name prominently displayed. Online commentators seized the opportunity to tease Ross, referencing his recent banter with Drake over aviation matters. Keep6ixSolid wrote, "Rick Ross’s jet makes a crash landing in Dallas. He was just clowning Drake for his Boeing 767."

Despite the dramatic turn of events, Rick Ross and his companions emerged unscathed from the crash-landing. Ross, in good spirits, managed to find humor in the situation, extending gratitude for the well-wishes while jokingly teasing Drake about airplane amenities.

ALSO READ: ‘So Pereira Just Lost’: Fans Hilariously React To Drake Betting Big On Alex Pereira Beating Jamahal Hill At UFC 300