Health Benefits of Apple Sauce to Indulge in a Delicate Sweetness

Munching on an apple is a gratifying experience as apples are among the most favorite foods. However, by exploring the impressive health benefits of apple sauce, you can relish the luscious taste of apples all year long without worrying about their longevity or spoilage. Apple (Malus domestica), considered among the most important fruits globally, is enriched with vitamins, dietary fiber, carbohydrates, proteins, phytochemicals, and lipids ( 1 ). Perhaps that’s one of the reasons why the demand for apple sauce has increased by almost 13%, and it is now widely preferred to get the goodness of apples with the added perk of longer shelf life ( 1 ).

Jammu and Kashmir is the major apple-producing state in India. Sorting and processing quality Kashmiri apples is done to make apple products like the luscious apple sauce that can be added to your daily meals to make them rich and nutritious. You can add applesauce to desserts, cakes, muffins, oatmeal, toast, waffles, etc, and get a delicate sweet taste. Apple sauce also makes for a smooth topping, salad dressing, and side dish that you can include in your meals to get a balanced taste and flavor. Let’s explore the apple sauce benefits in detail so that you can add a subtle hint of sweetness to your meals.

Apple Sauce Nutritional Value

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, apple sauce is enriched with many nutrients and essential agents. The nutritional profile of 100g of apple sauce contains:

Water - 88.2 g

Advertisement

Energy - 42 kcal

Sugars - 9.39g

Carbohydrates - 11.3g

Fiber - 1.1g

Sucrose - 1.13g

Glucose - 2.3g

Fructose - 5.88g

Protein - 0.17 mg

Potassium - 74 mg

Calcium - 2 mg

Iron - 0.23mg

Vitamin - 1mg

However, apple sauce is free from:

Cholesterol

Lactose

Starch

Galactose

Caffeine

Theobromine

Alcohol

Fatty acids

PUFA 18:2

PUFA 18:4

PUFA 20:4

MUFA 20:1

Lycopene

Retinol

Folic acid

How to Make Applesauce?

Homemade applesauce is the most rich source of beneficial nutrients. It may contain less added sugar as compared to store-bought applesauce. You can make it quickly and store it for longer use.

Step 1: Wash 3-4 medium-sized fresh apples properly.

Step 2: Chop each apple in 2 halves and remove the apple peels and seeds properly.

Step 3: Place the chopped apples in a pan.

Step 4: Add 1-2 cups of water ensuring the apples are fully covered in water.

Step 5: Cook on low to medium heat to allow the apples to soften nicely.

Step 6: You may add some sugar, lemon juice, or cinnamon to the puree if you like.

Step 7: Stir and check the texture of cooked apples in between.

Step 8: If the apples are not softened enough, add some water and cook on a low flame.

Step 9: Turn off the gas once the apples are softened and let them cool.

Step 10: You may either blend or mash them to make the fruit puree.

Step 11: Pour the blended mixture into a container or jar and keep it in the refrigerator.

Health Benefits of Apple Sauce

The benefits of eating apple sauce exceed its shelf life and longevity. Some of them are:

Advertisement

1. May Improve Metabolic Activity

Metabolic function is responsible for lipid regulation, insulin activity, glucose management, digestion, etc, which leads to healthy gut performance ( 2 ). Plain apple sauce is a rich source of soluble fiber that has been proven to enhance gut mobility, reduce constipation, as well as prevent the frequent occurrence of irritable bowel syndrome ( 3 ). While applesauce may only be known to sweeten your taste buds, it can also ensure your metabolism is functioning efficiently.

2. May Ease Weight Loss

Dietary fiber has proven to reduce cravings, weight gain, frequency of feeling hungry, and considerable reduction in body mass index (BMI), and waist circumference that may enhance weight management to help you get in good shape( 3 ). Apple sauce is a source of fiber, so if you’re only considering its luscious taste, you may as well make it a part of your weight loss program for healthy digestion.

3. May Help Prevent Cancer

Cancer involves alterations in different genes, weakens body balance, and disrupts the functioning of the internal organs ( 4 ). Apple sauce is rich in many phytochemicals like catechin, chlorogenic acid, phloridzin, quercetin, etc, that demonstrate strong antioxidant properties and can inhibit the proliferation of cancer cells and reduce the risk of cancer ( 5 ). The presence of phytochemicals also makes applesauce effective in preventing the occurrence of different types of cancer ( 6 ). So, even if you’re topping your fruit salads or desserts with a spoonful of apple sauce, you’re protecting your body from this lethal disease.

4. May Lower Cholesterol Levels

High cholesterol levels can pose serious health conditions like atherosclerosis which leads to thickening and narrowing of blood vessels causing blockage of blood flow in the body ( 7 ). Apple sauce is not only free from cholesterol but has also proven to be effective in reducing blood cholesterol levels, especially liver and plasma cholesterol ( 5 ). The liver is one of the main sites for cholesterol formation so by having apple sauce, you may be able to manage liver cholesterol efficiently before it leads to any serious complications ( 8 ).

Advertisement

5. May Help Prevent Diabetes

Diabetes can lead to serious health issues like kidney failure, stroke, hearing impairment, urinary infections, lower limb amputation, erectile dysfunction, etc ( 9 ). Apple sauce contains quercetin, an active ingredient that has been proven to be quite effective for preventing and treating diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes ( 5 ). Apart from that, studies indicate that diabetes may also lead to different forms of cancer, so apple sauce can help you get some relief from this disease that causes serious harm to your body.

6. May Boost Heart Health

Cardiovascular diseases, recognized as one of the major causes of death globally, not only impact the heart and blood pressure but also the overall functioning of your body ( 10 ). Apple intake has been associated with the prevention of cardiovascular diseases as well as the maintenance of heart health ( 5 ). So, having your share of nutritious apples with a generous spoonful of apple sauce may as well keep your heart healthy and safe.

7. May Ease Asthma

Asthma leads to breathing issues, increased frequency of coughs, bronchial hypersensitivity, wheezing, throat inflammation, and discomfort ( 11 ). Apple consumption has been proven to be highly effective for the prevention of asthma as well as for easing the severity of asthmatic conditions ( 5 ). Since apple sauce is enriched with the goodness of apples, you can include it in your routine and reduce the risk of asthma and its unpleasant symptoms.

8. May Enrich Infant Diet

Infants need a balanced nutritious diet that contains bioactive compounds that demonstrate antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties so that they get protection from bacteria and other infections ( 12 ). Apple contains various bioactive compounds with the second highest antioxidant power among fruits that not only offers infants protection from minute infections but also enhances their immunity ( 5 ). You can add a teaspoon of apple sauce to their milk or feed it to them directly to keep them healthy and protected.

9. May Improve Physical Activity

Carbohydrates are considered an important part of a healthy diet and facilitate proper growth besides providing your body with sufficient glucose to engage in different physical activities ( 13 ). Apple sauce contains carbohydrates and other essential nutrients that demonstrate antioxidant activity and can provide you with an adequate amount of energy to carry out different bodily functions and exercises ( 1 ). So, if you want a quick boost of energy, applesauce may come in handy to serve you enough stamina and power before you rush.

Advertisement

10. May Enhance Colon Functioning

Improper colonic functioning may be one of the causes of colorectal cancer, however, fibrous diets can help in preventing this cancer ( 14 ). Apple sauce is rich in dietary fiber and may as well help you deal with this cancer that causes digestive issues and discomfort ( 1 ). Apart from that, apple sauce intake has an antiproliferative property that proves to be highly effective in inhibiting the formation of colon cancer cells ( 5 ). So, this sweet beauty may as well take care of your digestive issues and save you from extreme pain and unease.

11. May Help Treat Cholera

Cholera is an acute diarrhea that affects the small intestine severely and may be associated with high fatality rates ( 15 ). According to a study conducted on animals, apple sauce intake has been proven to have a therapeutic effect and ease this condition efficiently without leading to any serious negative effects ( 16 ). Apple extracts also demonstrate an inhibition property that may ease this serious health condition effectively ( 5 ).

12. May Improve Pulmonary Function

Apple sauce contains catechin, a phytochemical, that has proven to have a great impact on pulmonary function that results in better functioning of the lungs and enhances the respiration process ( 5 ). So, you may as well give this delicious sauce a try to improve your lung functioning.

Side Effects of Apple Sauce

Apple sauce is loaded with nutritive value and natural sugar sweetness. However, unsweetened apple sauce may have several adverse effects on your body if consumed in excessive quantities or without ensuring whether it’s in its natural form. Some of them are:

1. May Promote Metabolic Disorders

While apple sauce in its natural form may not have a negative impact on your body, the sugar added to it to make it taste sweeter can be quite harmful to your health ( 17 ). Added sugar may have many detrimental effects on your body including cognitive decline, moodiness, and depression ( 18 ).

2. May Contribute to Liver Fat

Since apple sauce contains added sugar in the form of fructose, glucose, and sucrose, it may contribute to fat generation in your liver leading to fatty liver disease ( 18 ).

Advertisement

Conclusion

Having an apple a day is the most satisfactory way of giving your body proper nourishment. However, apples are not grown all year long and that might be the reason you keep looking for yummy apple alternatives. When it comes to the substitutes of a fleshy red apple, the health benefits of apple sauce won’t disappoint you. You can stock up on apple sauce and get your dose of apple-flavored sweetness anytime you want. With your sweet tooth cravings, you can also ensure the juicy apple taste doesn’t serve your body any potential harm. Top your special meals with apple sauce and allow yourself to indulge worry-free!

ALSO READ: 10 Amazing Health Benefits of Brazil Nuts That You Shouldn’t Miss