10 Amazing Health Benefits of Brazil Nuts That You Shouldn’t Miss

You must have been hearing your elders, especially grandparents, harping about the benefits of eating nuts. While today’s generation brushes off this advice in a flash, it is effective in the long run. The health benefits of Brazil nuts will bowl you over. This tiny nut is a powerhouse of calories and many essential minerals which may be difficult to find in everyday meals. This buttery nut not only tastes delicious on its own but also makes for a tasty bake and adds its rich goodness to every dessert you can think of. Not only that, even children enjoy its taste and will be willing to try it out. This article talks more about the famous Brazil nut and its benefits for health.

Nutritional Benefits of Brazil Nuts

The Bertholletia excelsa os Brazil Nut is a large nut that comes from the Brazil nut tree, which is native to the Amazon rainforest in South America, primarily Brazil, Peru, and Bolivia. The Brazil nut tree is one of the tallest trees in the Amazon, reaching heights of up to 50 meters (160 feet).

The Brazil nut itself is enclosed in a hard, woody shell that resembles a small coconut. Inside the shell, there are typically 12 to 20 individual Brazil nuts arranged in a segmented pattern. Each nut is oval-shaped and has a brown outer skin. The nuts have a rich, creamy flavor and a slightly sweet taste ( 1 ).

Brazil nuts are highly valued for their nutritional content, particularly their high levels of selenium, healthy fats, protein, and various minerals. They are often enjoyed as a snack on their own or added to trail mixes. You can even bake with it, as it gives off a rich oily texture. You can also use it as a topping for salads, yogurt, or desserts.

As per the information available on the USDA National Nutrient Database, the nutritional information for Brazil is as follows ( 2 ):

Serving size: 1 ounce (28 grams)

Calories: 186

Total fat: 19 grams

Saturated fat: 4.3 grams

Monounsaturated fat: 6.7 grams

Polyunsaturated fat: 6.8 grams

Cholesterol: 0 milligrams

Sodium: 1 milligram

Total carbohydrates: 3.5 grams

Dietary fiber: 2.1 grams

Sugars: 0.7 grams

Protein: 4.1 grams

Vitamin E: 7.6% of the Daily Value (DV)

Thiamin (vitamin B1): 16% DV

Magnesium: 25% DV

Phosphorus: 26% DV

Copper: 43% DV

Manganese: 107% DV

Selenium: 1,917% DV

The daily value here is based on a 2000-calorie diet. This nut has a percentage of selenium, hence, you should take it in moderation and consult a doctor if you are taking any other medication ( 3 ).

10 Remarkable Health Benefits of Brazil Nuts

While native to Brazil, these nuts are now available across the world. Like every nut, these, too, have several benefits for the body. The benefits of raw Brazil nuts are mainly due to their nutrient composition. Some potential health benefits associated with Brazil nuts are as follows:

1. Rich in Selenium

Brazil nuts have a high amount of selenium, a potent antioxidant. It also supports thyroid function and promotes a healthy immune system ( 4 ).

2. Antioxidant Properties

Free radicals are produced in the body as a part of the metabolic processes. These are harmful if not expelled from the system. The high selenium content in Brazil nuts helps fight oxidative stress. Consuming these nuts also reduces the risk of chronic diseases by neutralizing harmful free radicals in the body ( 4 ).

3. Helps Strengthen Immune Immune System

The immune system in humans needs constant support from the nutrients in the diet. Brazil nuts' antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, attributed to their selenium content, help strengthen the immune system and protect against infections and diseases ( 5 ).

4. Anti-Inflammatory Effects

Any part of the human body can get inflamed due to internal or external injuries. Degenerative inflammation is often caused by accumulated free radicals. Combining selenium, vitamin E, and other antioxidants in Brazil nuts may reduce inflammation. It could lower the risk of arthritis and certain cancers ( 5 ).

5. May Help Boost Heart Health

The healthy fats in Brazil nuts can help improve the health of your heart. It works by reducing harmful cholesterol levels and promoting good cholesterol levels. Bad cholesterol leads to arterial blockage and increases the risk of heart disease. Unearth the benefits of Brazil nuts every day by adding them to your desserts ( 3 ).

6. May Help Improve Cognition

Selenium and other nutrients in Brazil nuts, such as vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids. While vitamin E maintains the skin and connective tissue in the system, Omega-3 helps to keep the brain sharp. It prevents cognitive impairment and ensures dead cells are replenished faster ( 3 ).

7. May Help Regulate Hormones

Selenium is involved in the production and metabolism of thyroid hormones, contributing to proper thyroid function and regulation of hormone levels in the body. The thyroid, in turn, manages many processes in the body related to metabolism and functioning ( 3 ).

8. Helps Improve Bone Health

Brazil nuts contain essential minerals like magnesium, phosphorus, and copper, which are crucial in maintaining strong bones, preventing osteoporosis, and supporting overall bone health. It is essential for aging women to consume selenium and bone depletion in women after the age of 30. It is one of the primary health benefits of Brazil nuts.

9. Helps Boost Muscle Function

Magnesium, present in Brazil nuts, is vital for proper muscle function, nerve transmission, and relaxation of blood vessels, helping to prevent muscle cramps and promote optimal muscle performance. Vit E also helps nerve conduction within the muscles, ensuring less cramping and more relaxation ( 3 ).

10. Nutrient Diversity

The nutrient chart of this nut shows that it has a wide range of nutrients to offer. The nut is easy to consume and tastes pleasant. By eating just Brazil nuts, you can compensate for the lack of many essential nutrients in the body ( 3 ).

It's important to note that Brazil nuts have numerous health benefits. But they are also high in calories. So people trying to lose weight should eat them in moderation.

Side Effects of Brazil Nuts

Every nut has a certain component that can cause side effects. Besides allergies, these nuts can have long-term health issues as well. While there are many health benefits of Brazil nuts, it's important to be aware of Brazil nuts side effects, particularly when consumed in excess. Here are a few considerations:

1. Selenium Toxicity

Brazil nuts are extremely high in selenium, and consuming excessive amounts can lead to selenium toxicity. It is so for people who claim to eat these nuts in uncontrolled portions. Symptoms may include nausea, diarrhea, hair loss, brittle nails, fatigue, irritability, and in severe cases, nerve damage. It is recommended to consume Brazil nuts in moderation and not exceed the daily recommended intake of selenium ( 6 ).

2. Allergic Reactions

Some individuals may be allergic to Brazil nuts or other tree nuts. They can have a wide range of allergic reactions. Some may have a mild itching, cough, or skin rashes. Others could break out into hives and even have a fever. If you have a known allergy to nuts, it is important to avoid Brazil nuts and related products ( 6 ).

3. High Caloric Content

Even though there are many health benefits of Brazil nuts, you should not consume them just because your dietician says you must eat nuts. Brazil nuts give high calories to the body because of their high-fat content. While its fats are mostly healthy, excessive consumption can contribute to weight gain or hinder weight loss efforts if consumed in large quantities without considering overall caloric intake. You may also get acid reflux due to the high-fat content in the nuts ( 7 ).

4. Oxalate Content

Brazil nuts contain oxalates which could cause kidney stones. For people with a history of kidney stones or who are at risk, it is advisable to moderate your intake of high-oxalate foods like Brazil nuts ( 8 ).

5. Aflatoxin Contamination

Brazil nuts can be susceptible to aflatoxin contamination, a type of toxin produced by certain molds. Aflatoxins are known to be carcinogenic and have long-term health risks. While the risk is generally low, it is recommended to choose fresh and high-quality nuts and store them properly to minimize the risk of contamination. To avoid such contamination, you should buy only clean nuts that are kept in safe places ( 6 ).

It's important to note that most individuals can enjoy these nuts in moderation. There can be side effects of eating too many Brazil nuts. You can have them in combination with other buts that are low in calories for wholesome nutrition. People on medication should also avoid such foods as high selenium levels can hamper the working of medicines. If you have specific health conditions like allergies, it's always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian for personalized advice.

Conclusion

The health benefits of Brazil nuts are definitely worth exploring. It is not only an excellent source of selenium but works well for people who are looking to gain some weight. Its delicious taste makes it a favorite, but you must not overconsume it as well. As this nut is a rich source of selenium and other vitamins, you must eat it in moderation. While there are many benefits, the Brazil nut also has a few side effects. Allergies are the most common side effect of every nut, and Brazil nuts fall in the same category. You must consult a doctor if you have nut allergies before making it a part of your diet.

