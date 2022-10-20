7 Amazing Gifts to Surprise Your Darling Sister with, This Diwali

If you are blessed with a sister, you got your partner in crime for life. And this partner of yours deserves to be pampered especially when the festive season is on. To celebrate your bitter-sweet relationship, there is no better time than Diwali. Surprise your darling sister with amazing gifts and let her love for you ooze out. No matter how much you annoy each other, what lasts long and eventually blooms is love. To help you celebrate your lovable relationship with great enthusiasm, we have listed below 7 adorable gifting ideas that she will definitely swoon over. 7 Best Gifts to Make Your Sisters Feel Loved

1. boAt Xtend/Xtend RTL Smartwatch Is your sister tech-savvy? boAt Xtend/Xtend RTL Smartwatch will be the best gift for her. This smartwatch will keep her active and aid her in getting off her seat to reach her health goals. Not just that, but it will also help her to monitor her sleep and steps, and keep an eye on necessary notifications. This smartwatch is so good that your sister will definitely crown you as the best sibling in the world.

Price: Rs. 7,999 Deal Price: Rs. 2,399 Buy Now 2. SAAKI Women’s Polyester Kurta Set Gifting a kurta set is definitely a great idea if your sister is nothing less than a fashionista. This kurta set defines sophistication and simplicity to the maximum. Without a doubt, she is going to love this fashionable piece. So, this Diwali let your sister swoon over your choices. With Diwali, Bhai-dooj is also around the corner, hence snagging this kurta set at a hefty discount is surely the wisest decision to make.

Price: Rs. 3,499 Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 Buy Now 3. CLARA Rhodium Plated Necklace Set For your sister who is as precious as diamonds, this CLARA Rhodium Plated Necklace Set is what you need to make her feel like one. This pendant necklace is crafted in sterling silver that shines brightly. This set comes with alluring earrings making it worth gifting to any beloved lady of yours. Your sister will surely love glamming up with this exquisite piece and shower you with too many hugs and kisses. After all, accessorizing is every girl’s favorite thing to do.

Price: Rs. 4,998 Deal Price: Rs. 2,287 Buy Now 4. Europe Girl 40-Colour Cool Tone Eyeshadow Palette If your sister is obsessed with makeup then Europe Girl 40-Colour Cool Tone Eyeshadow Palette is absolutely meant for her. The blendable formula and rich and multi-toned shades will make her jaws drop in amazement. This is surely the best gift that you can ever surprise your partner in crime with. What’s special about this palette? It has fabulous 40 matte, shimmery, and glittery shades perfect to ace her eye makeup game on every occasion.

Price: Rs. 1,750 Deal Price: Rs. 1,663 Buy Now 5. Maisha Women's Moroccan Madness Box Bag The relationship between a bag and a woman needs no introduction. If your sister is always on her toes, then this box bag will surely be her forever companion. Right from keys, and cards, to makeup essentials, she can dump her stuff and locate it easily in the nick of time. The indigo color of the bag will compliment every ethnic as well as casual attire that she plans to ace. What’s more? This bag is quite roomy and leaves no place for disappointment. It looks like a tote bag but its timeless appeal is loved by all bag enthusiasts.

Price: Rs. 2,299 Buy Now 6. WINNI CELEBRATE RELATIONS Diwali Celebration Chocolate Gift Box Are you tired of sneaking your chocolates from your chocolate-addict sister? Satisfy her sweet tooth for once and all with this Diwali Celebration Chocolate Gift Box. It contains 9 scrumptious chocolates and 2 chocolate bars that no one can ever stop indulging into. The packaging also has a festive touch making it a perfect Diwali or Bhai-dooj gift.

Price: Rs. 2,499 Deal Price: Rs. 599 Buy Now 7. mCaffeine Mood Gift Set Here is the best gift for your sister who loves coffee more than anything. But rather than allowing her to consume more coffee, help her in incorporating coffee into her skincare regime too. This mCaffeine Mood Gift Set is the perfect skincare set that contains caffeinated face wash, face scrub, body scrub, and face mask. This gift set will surely celebrate every mood of your sister.

Price: Rs. 2,020 Deal Price: Rs. 1,599 Buy Now So, how are you planning to pamper your sister this Diwali? Snag any of these amazing gifts and make sure your sister feels extremely loved and blessed. End your sibling rivalry today itself, and honor her with everything she is yearning for. Get ready to be crowned as the best sibling in this world. Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. We aim to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

