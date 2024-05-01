'Felt Like A Security Guard': Chris Hemsworth Feels His Thor Role Was 'Pretty Replaceable' As Compared To Avengers Costars

Chris Hemsworth speaks of his insecurities while signing up to portray the character of Thor in the Avengers movie. In conversation with Vanity Fair, the Marvel star revealed that he at times felt that he was valued less than the other actors on the sets.

Hemsworth’s character has appeared in eight Marvel movies alongside Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, and Scarlet Johansson. The Extraction star bagged the role of Thor at the age of 25, but he felt like his co-stars had “cool stuff” to work on, and his character was replaceable.

Hemsworth’s Thor: Love and Thunder went on to be a big blowout at the box office, as according to the viewers, it missed the Marvel touch. However, the introductory movie and Ragnarok went on to be superhits amongst the other films of the franchise. Hemsworth is expected to return in his superhero costume for the upcoming part of the MCU.

What did Chris Hemsworth say about feeling insecure over his character in the Marvel franchise?

Speaking to the entertainment portal, the actor shared that he felt like a bodyguard while working with the other actors in Marvel movies. Hemsworth said, "Sometimes I felt like a security guard for the team. I would read everyone else's lines and go, oh, they got way cooler stuff. They're having more fun."

The Home and Away actor further added, "What’s my character doing? It was always about, ‘You’ve got the wig on. You’ve got the muscles. You’ve got the costume. Where’s the lighting? Yeah, I’m part of this big thing, but I’m probably pretty replaceable.”

The Australian native’s character, however, is the only one still going strong while the members of the main group have left the franchise. Either the character is dead or somewhere far away, not returning to the cinematic universe.

What did Robert Downey Jr. say about Hemsworth’s character?

Contrary to what the Australian actor feels about his Marvel character, Robert Downey Jr. feels that Thor’s character was the trickiest one to play. Speaking to an entertainment portal, the Oscar-winning actor shared, “First off, Thor as a character was super tricky to adapt—lots of implied limitations—but he and [Thor director Kenneth Branagh] figured out how to transcend, make him somehow relatable but godlike.”

Downey Jr. continued, “Hemsworth is, in my opinion, the most complex psyche out of all us Avengers. He’s got wit and gravitas but also such restraint, fire, and gentleness.”

For the upcoming projects, Hemsworth will appear as a villain in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The actor is set to star alongside Anya Taylor Joy. It would be interesting to see Hemsworth in a negative light after watching him don a superhero suit for years.

