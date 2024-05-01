Is Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Back With Ex-Fiance Ken Urker? Here's What Latest Report Suggests

According to TMZ reports, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is officially dating Ken Urker!

The ex-fiances are back together, and the news has been confirmed from the horse’s mouth as Blanchard shared a statement accepting their relationship. The two have been linked ever since her divorce from Ryan Anderson in March this year. After being spotted with Urker on various occasions, she confirmed their “undeniable love.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker are back together

After denying dating rumors a while back, Blanchard shared a statement to TMZ and confirmed being back with her ex-fiance. "After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance," she told the outlet.

She added that having a history made a perfect foundation for a new beginning for her. She believes that they have a long way to go, “We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future," she mentioned in the statement.

The then-rumoured couple were spotted together on various occasions throughout April, just a month after her divorce from her husband of two years, Ryan Anderson. The statement also emphasized that she decided to follow her heart. "I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am," she added.

In the photos obtained by TMZ , the couple were spotted holding hands and cuddling at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

A fresh start for Gypsy Rose Blanchard

It seems like release from prison has given Blanchard a second chance at life! She recently revealed the cover of her upcoming memoir My Time To Stand and told People Magazine that it signifies her finding her footing and purpose in life.

Blanchard finally said good riddance to her ex-husband Anderson after a bitter altercation led to their divorce. The two tied the knot in an in-prison engagement and had been married for two years. Urker, who is now officially her boyfriend, was engaged to her in 2018, but this broke off after she met Anderson.