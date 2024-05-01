PICS: Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan 'break the internet' as they catch up on flight; fans react

Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan stand out as two of the finest singers in the Indian music industry. Renowned for their versatility and unmatched talent, they have captured the hearts of millions over the years. Recently, these singing sensations caused a stir on the internet as they posed together for selfies, sending their admirers into a frenzy.

Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan catch up during a flight

Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan recently shared a flight together, and Shreya couldn't resist treating her Instagram followers to some delightful pics taken with Sunidhi during the journey. Both singers are seen beaming with smiles and radiating happiness as they pose for the cameras. Shreya captioned the post, "SC SG break the Internet." Sunidhi left a sweet comment, saying, "This flight was super fun!!! Love you."

The post also caught the attention of Vishal Dadlani, who expressed, "I want to be on that plane! Just to listen to the conversation!". Jonita Gandhi added, "Like this comment if you’re simping for a 2024 collab between these two." And Badshah couldn't contain his excitement, exclaiming, "Damnnnnnn."

Take a look:

Fans flooded the comments section with adoration. One user exclaimed, "Two legendary Queens in one frame," while another added, "Half of my playlist!" Another fan suggested, "The flight must have been a musical journey," and yet another declared, "Photo of the day."

Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal's work front

Sunidhi Chauhan boasts an impressive list of hits, including Ruki Ruki, Dance Pe Chance, Kamli, Desi Girl, Dhoom Machale, Navrai Majhi, Sheila Ki Jawani, Beedi, Halkat Jawani, and many more. She's also been a judge on popular singing reality TV shows like Indian Idol and The Voice.

Shreya Ghoshal's discography is equally remarkable. Rising to fame with her songs in the 2002 film Devdas, she's known for hits like Piyu Bole from Parineeta, Jadu Hai Nasha Hai from Jism, Barso Re from Guru, Ooh La La from The Dirty Picture, Manwa Lage from Happy New Year, and Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank.

