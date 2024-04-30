Drake Maye Picks Tom Brady’s College Jersey Number at New England Patriots; Accepts He Can’t Match His Records

The New England Patriots selected Drake Maye in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft as the third overall pick. This year’s draft was unique in many ways; the crowd shattered all records, and over 700,000 people attended the event.

Caleb Williams was the number 1 overall pick and will play for the Chicago Bears. Maye has chosen the number he will wear on his back, which is the same as what Tom Brady wore during his college days.

Maye’s Goals in New England

Drake Maye gave an interview on his first day with the Patriots. Quite obviously, he was asked about his opinion on filling in for Tom Brady. Maye instantly accepted that he could not be Tom Brady. The 21-year-old wants to be himself and wants to learn from the GOAT. He acknowledged Brady’s legacy and commented that the 7-time Super Bowl winner is the best player to have ever played this game.

When asked about being a starter on the team, Maye answered that he'll wait for his chance. He believes that opportunities are not given but earned. He would like to earn himself a spot in the starting squad. The young lad wants to learn from HC Jerod Mayo and contribute to the team.

Drake Maye Takes Tom Brady’s College Jersey Number

Maye will be the New England Patriots’ number 10. Tom Brady used to have the same number on his back during his career with the Michigan Wolverines. However, Maye didn’t care to mention the fact but humorously said that as long as it is not 12, he is happy with it.

The North Carolina Tar Heels' product doesn’t want to be put on the same page as Brady anytime soon. The Patriots have not won the Super Bowl since Brady’s departure and are desperate for results. They have spent a lot in this offseason. Will these changes bring a change in the Patriots’ fate as well? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.