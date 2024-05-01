The Idea Of You Review: Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine make you smile, blush, and feel love

Name: The Idea Of You

Director: Michael Showalter

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine

Rating: 3.5/5

Where To Watch: Prime Video

The Idea Of You revolves around the relationship of a working, middle-aged woman and a 24 year old singer from a world famous boy band.

Plot:

Solène (Anne Hathaway) is almost 40 years old and divorced. She is a mother to 17 year old Izzy (Ella Rubin). She plans to camp alone to figure out the phase of her life that she is in. Her plan gets ruined when her ex-husband Daniel (Reid Scott), who promised to take Izzy and her friends to Coachella Music and Arts Festival, gets tied up with a work commitment, meaning that Solène would have to take them instead.

Solène, while searching for a washroom at the Coachella, finds herself in Hayes Campbell's (Nicholas Galitzine) vanity van. Hayes is a popular 24 year old singer from the boy band - August Moon. Solène fails to recognise him at first and Hayes finds that attractive. He subtly dedicates a song to her on the stage and drops by at her art shop some time later. The two hit it off but is it ever easy when a near 40 year woman falls in love with a young and popular singer from a boy band?

Watch the movie to find out how the duo deal with their changed lives.

What works for The Idea Of You:

The Idea Of You is an absolutely lovely and heartfelt film that makes you smile, blush, sometimes laugh and mostly feel love. Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine are two very charming and admirable actors who win you over with their lovely performances. They share an amazing chemistry and you can't help but be in awe of them. The film, very skillfully shows the problems that one is likely to face in a relationship as unconventional as theirs. The relationship dynamic of Solène with her daughter and her ex-husband are explored wonderfully. The songs are soothing to hear. 'Closer' hits different after you watch the film.

What doesn't work for The Idea Of You:

The Idea Of You doesn't give much to complain about. It's just a simple, heartwarming story made in a simple, heartwarming way. Don't expect anything absolutely pathbreaking or out-of-the-box, though.

Watch The Idea Of You Trailer

Performances in The Idea Of You:

Anne Hathaway is absolutely adorable as Solène. You never want to stop rooting for her because you want to see her happy.

Nicholas Galitzine as Hayes Campbell is just too charming. He has an aura around him that's really impressive.

Ella Rubin as Izzy is very good.

Reid Scott as Daniel does well as the awkward ex-husband.

Dakota Aden as Rory, another singer from August Moon, sells his unlikable character to perfection.

Other supporting actors in the film lend able support.

Final Verdict of The Idea Of You:

The Idea Of You is simple yet beautiful. You can't help but smile and blush as Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine charm you over.

The Idea Of You streams on Prime Video from 2nd May, 2024.

