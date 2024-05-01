11 Most Popular Jamie Dornan Movies And TV Shows To Watch On His Birthday

Jamie Dornan, famously known for his roles in Fifty Shades of Grey and Once Upon a Time, at first, rose to stardom following his appearance in the romance movie Marie Antoinette along with Civil War actress Kirsten Dunst. But he has some other movies and shows that you can watch as he is celebrating his birthday today.

The Fall (2013-2016)

Jamie Dornan co-stars in The Fall (2013–2016) with critically acclaimed Gillian Anderson, best known for her part in The X-Files. Due to his outstanding portrayal of a psychopath in this psychological thriller, Dornan won both an Irish Film and Television Award and a BAFTA for Best Actor. The main character in The Fall is portrayed by actor Dornan as Paul Spector. He is a serial killer in Belfast who preys on young women and is incredibly handsome. His peculiar combination of attractiveness and psychopathic impulses makes him an interesting and repulsive character. When Gillian Anderson's character, a determined lead investigator, starts to pursue Spector, the tension in the episode increases. Her determination to find the murderer sets the stage for one of the most suspenseful mouse-and-mouse chases on TV history.

The Tourist (2022–2024)

Jamie Dornan gives a riveting performance as the lead in the critically praised thriller series The Tourist (2022–2024). Dornan plays a mysterious man who has amnesia and is robbed of his past. At the beginning of the story, Dornan's character discovers he has no idea who he is or where he's from. This disturbing understanding swiftly escalates into a pursuit for his life as he is chased by several ominous figures. He must escape into the harsh and lonely Australian outback on the strength of his instincts and unwavering resolve to live after losing his memory.

Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar (2021)

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, released in 2021, stands out as one of Jamie Dornan's most highly rated works, showcasing his versatility as he transitions from more serious roles to comedy. In this film, he teams up with comedic talents Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, along with Damon Wayans Jr., to tell the story of two quirky middle-aged friends from Nebraska who embark on a vacation to Florida's sunny Vista Del Mar. But their seemingly ordinary getaway takes a wild turn when they inadvertently find themselves entangled in the plans of a devious villain.

Jamie Dornan, known for his dramatic roles, embraces his comedic side, sporting a vibrant Hawaiian shirt, which at one point, he dramatically tears off. This scene, in particular, adds to the movie's playful charm, offering a blend of humor and light-heartedness.

Fifty Shades of Grey Franchise (2015, 2017, 2018)

Does not matter, if you agree or not. a list of Jamie Dornan starrer movies definitely will have Fifty Shades of Grey franchise movies. This adaptation of EL James’ bestselling tome, Fifty Shades Of Grey is his one of the best works. The Dornan and Dakota Johnson chemistry worked and it became a huge box-office success despite getting low ratings from critics.

Belfast (2021)

Belfast is “a personal and joyful story about the power of memory, set in late 1960s Northern Ireland,” promises the film’s official synopsis. Dornan played the role of "Pa" in the Kenneth Branagh-directed film. He was later nominated for a Golden Globe and a Screen Actor's Guild Award for Best Actor in the film.

The Siege Of Jadotville (2016)

While many know Jamie Dornan from the Fifty Shades franchise, in 2016, he took on a different kind of role in the war film The Siege of Jadotville. Based on Declan Power's book The Siege of Jadotville: The Irish Army's Forgotten Battle, the film chronicles a true story from 1961.

Set during the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Congo, The Siege of Jadotville tells the tale of an Irish infantry company led by Commandant Pat Quinlan (played by Dornan). The film follows Quinlan and his vastly outnumbered troops as they defend their position against a much larger force.

Synchronic (2019)

The 2019 science fiction thriller Synchronic brought together Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie as Dennis and Steve, two paramedics who find themselves entangled in a series of mysterious deaths. Their job led them to scenes where people had died in unusual ways, hinting at a connection to a new designer drug known as Synchronic.

Despite their contrasting personalities – Dennis, the devoted family man, and Steve, the charismatic charmer – both actors deliver captivating performances. Interestingly, Dornan's portrayal in Synchronic might be closer to his real-life persona. In contrast to the brooding roles he's known for, Dennis reflects Dornan's dedication to his family, as the actor himself is a father of three daughters.

Death and Nightingales (2018)

Set in Ireland, the 2018 show Death and Nightingales was a historical drama series that paired Dornan alongside the Welsh actor, Matthew Rhys. Ann Skelly (also known for her role in The Nevers) played the lead, with Dornan and Rhys supporting her role as Beth.

Once Upon A Time

Jamie Dornan had a memorable run in the popular fantasy drama series, Once Upon A Time. According to IMDb audience scores, the first few seasons, where Dornan played a dual role, were particularly well-received. Dornan portrayed the Huntsman and Sheriff Graham, a character inspired by the folklore figure from stories like Snow White and Little Red Riding Hood. Once Upon A Time garnered critical acclaim throughout its run, receiving numerous award nominations and wins.

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Kirsten Dunst, Marie Antoinette takes a unique approach to the story of the famous French queen. Rather than focusing on her entire life, the film delves into her adolescence, highlighting her love for luxury and a passionate love affair.

The film also explores a pivotal romance in her life with Count Axel von Fersen, played by Jamie Dornan in his debut film role.

Robin Hood (2018)

The 2018 film Robin Hood brings a fresh perspective to the legendary tale of the prince of thieves. Taron Egerton steps into the iconic role of Robin Hood, joined by a stellar cast. Jamie Foxx portrays the skilled warrior, Little John, while Ben Mendelsohn embodies the tyrannical Sheriff of Nottingham.

The film introduces a new version of Will Scarlet, called Will Tillman, portrayed by Jamie Dornan. This character brings a unique perspective to the story, providing additional complexity to the traditional narrative. And Eve Hewson brings Maid Marian to life.

ALSO READ: Why Did Jamie Dornan Go Into Hiding After Fifty Shades Of Grey Release? Actor Reveals