Is Henry Cavill Leaving DCU? Find Out As James Gunn Gives Clarification Over Fan Theories

James Gunn, the maker of the upcoming Superman film, has discarded the theories of Henry Cavill taking an exit from the DC Universe. While Gunn swings between the superhero film and the second season of Peacemaker, the CEO of DC Studios shares that there isn't any truth in the fan theories and not to believe them.

The theories came to light after a fan reposted a quote by Nathan Fillion, creating panic amongst the Justice League fans. However, Gunn cleared the air by addressing that whatever Fillion said was about the Green Lantern movie and had nothing to do with the Superman cast or perhaps Henry Cavill.

James Gunn gives clarification over Henry Cavill’s exit

Giving a clarification to the fans about whether Henry Cavill is still a part of the DCU or not, Gunn took to the X (formerly Twitter) and cleared the air on Threads.

The CEO wrote, "I don't quite understand how that fits." He added, "Aside from the fact I had no interest in running DC until Peter decided to do it with me so he could do the executive stuff & I could focus on creative when I was hired to write Superman, it was always intended as & pitched as a new Superman story, so why would I lie about not planning that at the Squad premiere, which would have amounted to the same thing at the end of the day? How does this particular conspiracy theory make sense?"

After the DC Studios was handed over to James Gunn and Safran, the duo announced that they would carry out a recasting of Superman, making fans wonder if Cavill would exit the franchise. To a point, the reports were true, as the makers brought in David Corenswet as the new Superman.

Cast of the upcoming Superman movie

With the shooting of the new Superman movie underway, the film will cast a few new faces in the superhero franchise. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel famed Rachel Brosnahan will portray the character of Lois Lane, Nicholas Hault will be playing Lex Luthor, and Maria Gabriela will be cast to play The Engineer in the film.

Other actors joining the cast of Superman are Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Sean Gunn, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Isabel Merced, and Fillion.

