'Requires A Strength And A Humility': Chris Pine Lauds Dad Robert Pine For Sacrifices He Made To Support Family

In recent news, actor Chris Pine recalled the times when his parents supported him and put in the work for him when his acting did not manage to pay the bills.

During Chris Pine''s appearance on the April 29 episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, he talked about his father, Robert Pine, and mother, Gwynne Gilford,'s careers in Hollywood before he was born, and the efforts his parents each took when their family faced tough times in the 1980s.

In the 1980s, things became increasingly difficult for his family as his dad's work became scarcer, and the real estate crash of 1987 or 1988 severely impacted us. We endured several challenging years during this period.

Then, his mom made the courageous decision to return to school. He says he has immense respect for her actions. She went back to UCLA and obtained her bachelor's degree. Furthermore, she pursued her Master's degree at Antioch.

Chris Pine is extremely thankful for the sacrifices his parents made for him

Chris Pine opened up in details about the struggles he witnessed and said that growing up, his mom Gwynne worked multiple jobs to make ends meet while he was in school. He also noted that Robert had other jobs outside of acting during his childhood. "There was a period when things were really rough,

Furthermore, he added While recounting his life in Los Angeles growing up, Chris shared that he holds a deep respect for both his parents for turning away from acting when necessary to provide for him and his sister, Katherine.

Pine said that he truly has utmost respect for his father after he himself grew up and became a man and is filled with gratitude as he has realized that "It requires a strength and humility to do what his father did for them as a family.

It looks like Chris Pine is a man full of wisdom today because of his parents, who inculcated the trait of being humble in life.

In addition, he remarked that his parents' upbringing instilled in him a profound appreciation for the capricious nature of the Hollywood industry.

He elaborated, "I have a deep understanding of how swift the rise and fall can be, how incredibly rewarding it can be, and how abruptly people cease to respond to your calls."

Chris Pine talks about the moment when he realized he wanted to pursue acting

At the premiere of Poolman in Los Angeles on April 24, Robert told people that Chris realized he wanted to be an actor after taking part in a college play to make friends. Before that, he had only acted in a one-act play in high school.

When his father, Robert and his wife went to see Chris Pine in the play,. After five minutes, they realized he was really fantastic and did a great job. Chris did four or five more plays in college and realized they were all praiseworthy.

Eventually, Chris expressed his interest in pursuing acting as a career and his father, Robert Pine, encouraged him to do so.

The actor is preparing for the release of the film Poolman, which will be in theaters on May 10, 2024.

