Parineeti Chopra's husband Raghav Chadha undergoes major eye surgery in UK, could have 'lost eyesight'; Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. They tied the knot in 2023 and have since captured headlines for their unwavering love and support for each other. While the actress experienced a professional high with rave reviews for her latest release, Amar Singh Chamkila, her personal life faced a challenge.

Her politician husband underwent major eye surgery and faced the risk of potential blindness, as revealed by Aam Aadmi Party minister Saurabh Bharadwaj in a recent press conference.

Raghav Chadha has recently undergone a major eye surgery in the UK

On Tuesday, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj revealed that senior party leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha's absence during the crucial election period is due to a critical eye complication.

He said, "Raghav apni ek eye surgery ke silsile mein abhi UK mein hai. Aur bataya jata hai kaafi gambhir unki samasya thi. Blindness bhi ho sakti thi. Aur mujhe lagta hai jaise hi ilaaz unka ho jaayega, wo waapis aayenge aur humare campaign ke ander shaamil honge."

(Raghav is currently in the UK for an eye surgery. It has been reported that his condition was quite serious, and blindness was also possible. I believe that as soon as his treatment is done, he will return and be part of our campaign.) Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with Chadha in a splendid destination ceremony in Udaipur on September 24. The grand Punjabi celebration witnessed the presence of notable figures such as Geeta Basra, Manish Malhotra, and political leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann.

The groom opted for the designs of Pawan Sachdeva, while the bride captivated everyone in a minimal golden bridal lehenga by Manish Malhotra, complemented with jewelry featuring green stones that exuded elegance.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra recalls googling hubby Raghav Chadha after their first meeting; 'Thankfully he was single'