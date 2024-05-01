Anushka Sharma made her debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, a film that achieved tremendous success. Since then, their onscreen chemistry has been adored by audiences in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Zero. Off-screen, they share a close bond and mutual respect. As today marks Anushka's birthday, it's the perfect opportunity to reminisce about a fun anecdote involving the duo.

When Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan had a fun interaction with Alexa

During the promotions of Zero, Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan engaged in a fun interaction captured in a video. It starts with the superstar saying good morning to Alexa. To which it replies, "Good morning Bauua Singh, the hero of the movie Zero is celebrating his big day and his one wish was to spend it with me. Sorry Aafia and Babita, here I let him say hi to you."

To this, Anushka annoyingly asks, "That's all fine, but Alexa, who's your favorite actor?" To which it responds, "Shah Rukh Khan is definitely an all-time favorite. Beyond his acting, I also love how well read, charming, and witty he is." The actor beams with pride, while Anushka jokingly says, "true love."

Anushka Sharma's work front

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Since then, the actress's fans have been waiting for her comeback. She has been working on her upcoming film, Chakda 'Xpress.

Directed by Prosit Roy and produced by Karnesh Sharma, the Biographical Sports Drama is about the life and struggles of former Indian women's cricket team fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. The movie also stars Renuka Shahane, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur in lead roles.

Pinkvilla wishes the actress a very happy birthday!

