How Much Money Will Arman Tsarukyan and Diago Lopes Lose After Rule Violations at UFC 300?
A recent report suggests the amount of purse money UFC lightweight star Arman Tsarukyan and featherweight fighter Diago Lopes lost for violating rules at UFC 300.
UFC 300 was a spectacular show with some of the best fighters performing on the card, including Alex Pereira, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, and many more. Arman Tsarukyan and Diago Lopes were also on the card, and both these fighters won their fights spectacularly.
However, Arman Tsarukyan and Diago Lopes' UFC purses were withheld by the NSAC for breaking major rules at UFC 300. The fighting purse of Arman Tsarukyan for his bout against Charles Oliveira was withheld after he attacked a fan in the crowd while walking towards the octagon for his fight against Charles Oliveira.
On the other hand, Arman Tsarukyan's purse was withheld because he jumped on the cage wall after he finished his opponent with a first-round knockout.
Finally, NSAC came to a settlement, cut a percentage from both fighters' purses as punishment, and released the rest of the amount.
According to a report by Nolan King, "The NSAC has officially voted to withhold a portion of Arman Tsarukyan's UFC 300 purse in the amount of $31,600 (20 percent of $158,000) after he swiped at a fan. A formal hearing will be scheduled for May's meeting."
Nolan King also revealed the status of Daigo Lopes's purse saying, "Nevada has voted to withhold $5,000 (of his $100,000), from Diego Lopes for hopping the fence after his UFC 300 win. According to executive director Jeff Mullen, he saw UFC CEO Dana White signal approval for Lopes to make the hop and White then told Mullen he'd cover the fine."
UFC 300 Result
- Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill
Winner: Alex Pereira
Method: KO
Round: 1
Time: 3:14
- Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan
Winner: Zhang Weili
Method: Unanimous Decision
Score: 49-45, 49-45, 49-45
- Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje
Winner: Max Holloway
Method: KO (right hand)
Round: 5
Time: 4:59
- Arman Tsarukyan vs. Charles Oliveira
Winner: Arman Tsarukyan
Method: Split Decision
Score: 28-29, 29-28, 29-28
- Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
Winner: Bo Nickal
Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)
Round: 2
Time: 3:38
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakić
Winner: Jiri Prochazka
Method: TKO (strikes)
Round: 2
Time: 3:17
- Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar
Winner: Aljamain Sterling
Method: Unanimous Decision
Score: 30-27, 30-27, 30-27
- Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm
Winner: Kayla Harrison
Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)
Round: 2
Time: 1:47
- Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff
Winner: Diego Lopes
Method: TKO (strikes)
Round: 1
Time: 1:29
- Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner
Winner: Renato Moicano
Method: TKO (strikes)
Round: 2
Time: 4:11
- Jéssica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
Winner: Jéssica Andrade
Method: Split Decision
Score: 28-29, 29-28, 29-28
- Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
Winner: Bobby Green
Method: Unanimous Decision
Score: 30-27, 30-25, 29-26
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
Winner: Deiveson Figueiredo
Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)
Round: 2
Time: 4:02
