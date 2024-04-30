How Much Money Will Arman Tsarukyan and Diago Lopes Lose After Rule Violations at UFC 300?

UFC 300 was a spectacular show with some of the best fighters performing on the card, including Alex Pereira, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, and many more. Arman Tsarukyan and Diago Lopes were also on the card, and both these fighters won their fights spectacularly.

However, Arman Tsarukyan and Diago Lopes' UFC purses were withheld by the NSAC for breaking major rules at UFC 300. The fighting purse of Arman Tsarukyan for his bout against Charles Oliveira was withheld after he attacked a fan in the crowd while walking towards the octagon for his fight against Charles Oliveira.

On the other hand, Arman Tsarukyan's purse was withheld because he jumped on the cage wall after he finished his opponent with a first-round knockout.

Finally, NSAC came to a settlement, cut a percentage from both fighters' purses as punishment, and released the rest of the amount.

According to a report by Nolan King, "The NSAC has officially voted to withhold a portion of Arman Tsarukyan's UFC 300 purse in the amount of $31,600 (20 percent of $158,000) after he swiped at a fan. A formal hearing will be scheduled for May's meeting."

Nolan King also revealed the status of Daigo Lopes's purse saying, "Nevada has voted to withhold $5,000 (of his $100,000), from Diego Lopes for hopping the fence after his UFC 300 win. According to executive director Jeff Mullen, he saw UFC CEO Dana White signal approval for Lopes to make the hop and White then told Mullen he'd cover the fine."

UFC 300 Result

- Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

Winner: Alex Pereira

Method: KO

Round: 1

Time: 3:14

- Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

Winner: Zhang Weili

Method: Unanimous Decision

Score: 49-45, 49-45, 49-45

- Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje

Winner: Max Holloway

Method: KO (right hand)

Round: 5

Time: 4:59

- Arman Tsarukyan vs. Charles Oliveira

Winner: Arman Tsarukyan

Method: Split Decision

Score: 28-29, 29-28, 29-28

- Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Winner: Bo Nickal

Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

Round: 2

Time: 3:38

- Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Winner: Jiri Prochazka

Method: TKO (strikes)

Round: 2

Time: 3:17

- Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar

Winner: Aljamain Sterling

Method: Unanimous Decision

Score: 30-27, 30-27, 30-27

- Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

Winner: Kayla Harrison

Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

Round: 2

Time: 1:47

- Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Winner: Diego Lopes

Method: TKO (strikes)

Round: 1

Time: 1:29

- Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner

Winner: Renato Moicano

Method: TKO (strikes)

Round: 2

Time: 4:11

- Jéssica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

Winner: Jéssica Andrade

Method: Split Decision

Score: 28-29, 29-28, 29-28

- Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

Winner: Bobby Green

Method: Unanimous Decision

Score: 30-27, 30-25, 29-26

- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

Winner: Deiveson Figueiredo

Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

Round: 2

Time: 4:02

