How Much Money Will Arman Tsarukyan and Diago Lopes Lose After Rule Violations at UFC 300?

A recent report suggests the amount of purse money UFC lightweight star Arman Tsarukyan and featherweight fighter Diago Lopes lost for violating rules at UFC 300.

By Nayan Kumawat
Published on Apr 30, 2024  |  11:14 PM IST |  10.1K
Image Courtesy : Getty Images
Image Courtesy : Getty Images

UFC 300 was a spectacular show with some of the best fighters performing on the card, including Alex Pereira, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, and many more. Arman Tsarukyan and Diago Lopes were also on the card, and both these fighters won their fights spectacularly. 

However, Arman Tsarukyan and Diago Lopes' UFC purses were withheld by the NSAC for breaking major rules at UFC 300. The fighting purse of Arman Tsarukyan for his bout against Charles Oliveira was withheld after he attacked a fan in the crowd while walking towards the octagon for his fight against Charles Oliveira.

On the other hand, Arman Tsarukyan's purse was withheld because he jumped on the cage wall after he finished his opponent with a first-round knockout.

Finally, NSAC came to a settlement, cut a percentage from both fighters' purses as punishment, and released the rest of the amount.

According to a report by Nolan King, "The NSAC has officially voted to withhold a portion of Arman Tsarukyan's UFC 300 purse in the amount of $31,600 (20 percent of $158,000) after he swiped at a fan. A formal hearing will be scheduled for May's meeting."

Nolan King also revealed the status of Daigo Lopes's purse saying, "Nevada has voted to withhold $5,000 (of his $100,000), from Diego Lopes for hopping the fence after his UFC 300 win. According to executive director Jeff Mullen, he saw UFC CEO Dana White signal approval for Lopes to make the hop and White then told Mullen he'd cover the fine."

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement



UFC 300 Result 

- Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

  Winner: Alex Pereira

  Method: KO

  Round: 1

  Time: 3:14

  

- Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

  Winner: Zhang Weili

  Method: Unanimous Decision

  Score: 49-45, 49-45, 49-45

  

- Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje

  Winner: Max Holloway

  Method: KO (right hand)

  Round: 5

  Time: 4:59

 

- Arman Tsarukyan vs. Charles Oliveira

  Winner: Arman Tsarukyan

  Method: Split Decision

  Score: 28-29, 29-28, 29-28

  

- Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

  Winner: Bo Nickal

  Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

  Round: 2

  Time: 3:38

  

- Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakić

  Winner: Jiri Prochazka

  Method: TKO (strikes)

  Round: 2

  Time: 3:17

  

- Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar

  Winner: Aljamain Sterling

  Method: Unanimous Decision

  Score: 30-27, 30-27, 30-27

 

- Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

  Winner: Kayla Harrison

  Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

  Round: 2

  Time: 1:47

 

- Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

  Winner: Diego Lopes

  Method: TKO (strikes)

  Round: 1

  Time: 1:29

 

- Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner

  Winner: Renato Moicano

  Method: TKO (strikes)

  Round: 2

  Time: 4:11

 

- Jéssica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

  Winner: Jéssica Andrade

  Method: Split Decision

  Score: 28-29, 29-28, 29-28

 

- Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

  Winner: Bobby Green

  Method: Unanimous Decision

  Score: 30-27, 30-25, 29-26

 

- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

  Winner: Deiveson Figueiredo

  Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

  Round: 2

  Time: 4:02

ALSO READ: Charles Oliveira Predicts Conor McGregor Vs Michael Chandler Outcome, Wants To Face The Notorious

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Nayan Kumawat

Expertise: Sports Education: A graduate in Humanities - BA, from Poddar Internation College, Jaipur Meet Nayan

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles