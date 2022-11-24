Amazon’s The Beauty Sale is here with its first edition, and we can’t keep calm, here’s why

The holiday season is here, and that means special occasions, weddings, engagements, and get-together parties will be in full swing. And what do all these occasions have in common? Photos, That's right! Whether you’re the one getting married, the one taking the pictures, or just attending as a guest, looking your best is essential. One way to ensure you look great with your outfits in all your holiday snaps is to have flawless skin and makeup by using quality products. And if you are somebody like me who is just starting out on their skincare and makeup journey, then you’re in for a treat. The first edition of Amazon's The Beauty Sale powered by Plum is LIVE, and we can’t keep calm! Till November 27th, you can get up to 70% off on all your favorite beauty, skincare, and makeup products with a 20% cashback and free delivery on your first order. With brands like Lakme, Tommy Hilfiger, Biotique, The Body Shop, KAMA Ayurveda, Bath & Body Works, and many more, get your beauty game on point for this holiday season.

The e-commerce giant will be a one-stop shop for all your holiday beauty needs, ranging from lipsticks to facial oils to moisturizers. So whether you want to try a new look or just restock your current collection, with these great beauty deals on Amazon Beauty, you can get the best of both worlds: luxury and budget-friendly. Here are our 7 favorite products from The Beauty Sale that you need to get your hands on. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer

Tired of feeling like your face is a grease pit? Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Gel moisturizer is a game-changer. This moisturizer will keep your skin hydrated all day without making it oily. It's only INR 810 for a 50-gram container, and you save 5% when you buy two. Plus, it helps restore your skin's barrier. Give it a try; your skin will thank you! Plum Matterrific Lipstick

If you're looking for a lipstick that's soft on your lips and gives you a perfect, vibrant color with just a single swipe, look no further than Plum Matterfick. With 20 colors to choose from, there's sure to be the perfect shade for you. And at just INR 399 with 7% off when buying three, it's a great deal too! Biotique Natural Makeup Liquid Foundation

Biotique's Natural Makeup liquid foundation is a great option if you want a foundation that will give you a natural, glowy finish. I've been using it for a while now, and I love how it gives full coverage and lasts all day, concealing all your dark spots without looking cakey. Plus, it's very affordable - it only costs INR 106, and the best part is that you can buy products worth INR 599 and get a free Papaya Revitalizing Tan Removal Scrub. Maybelline New York Colossal Kajal

Waterproof, long-lasting, and budget-friendly? Count me in! Maybelline New York's Colossal Kajal is a cult classic for a reason. In just one stroke, you can get an intense kohl line that lasts for 24 hours. So if you're looking for a great kajal pencil, this is it! And too only for INR 150 with 10% Instant Discount up to INR 500 on OneCard Credit Card Transactions. LAKMÉ Absolute Liquid Highlighter

When it comes to wedding season, we all want to look our absolute best. And what better way to achieve a natural, dewy look than with the Lakme Absolute Liquid Highlighter? Available in three shades that are ideal for Indian skin, this affordable product is a must-have for your beauty routine for just INR 450, and you can avail of a discount of 5% when buying 3 products. Forest Essentials Delicate Facial Cleanser

Looking for a facial cleanser that won't strip your skin of its natural oils? Forest Essentials has got you covered. Their Sandalwood, Mashbora, and Lemon, and Kashmiri Saffron and Neem facial cleansers are all designed to get deep inside your pores and leave your face feeling clean and fresh. Prices begin at INR 950 for the sandalwood, Mashbora and lemon INR 1550, and for Kashmiri saffron and neem INR 1550 and you also get a free gift set when buying products worth INR 3000. You can also shop minis of your favourite products starting from INR 295. SUGAR Cosmetics Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick