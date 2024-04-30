Charles Oliveira Reveals Future Plans Following Loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300: DETAILS Inside
Uh oh, looks like Charles Oliveira's lightweight title dreams are on hold! Remember his recent fight at UFC 300? It was a nail-biter! He went toe-to-toe with Arman Tsarukyan, but in the end, the judges just couldn't agree (split decision loss, you know the drill). So, what's next for 'Do Bronx'?
Is another lightweight title shot out of the picture? Believe it or not, Oliveira might be eyeing a whole new weight class! The welterweight class!
Oliveira Seeks New Dreams at 170 Lbs
Charles Oliveira is not one to dwell on setbacks. Fresh off a tough outing at UFC 300, where he narrowly lost to Arman Tsarukyan, Oliveira is already plotting his next steps. And they might just lead him to the welterweight division.
"Why not [fight at 170]?" he asked, opening up about his potential future. Why not take a fight that will lead us to money, history, and legacy?"
He’s candid about the allure of significant fights that promise both financial gain and a chance to etch his name deeper into the annals of MMA history.
"We have to think about it and talk to the organization," Oliveira continued. The idea of moving up in weight is not just a whim—it’s a strategic consideration aimed at aligning with fights that make sense and offer substantial rewards.
"Why not move up in weight and do a big fight? A fight that makes sense and gives us money? Why not?" he reiterated, emphasizing the dual appeal of legacy and profitability.
But who could be his next opponent at 170?
Oliveira’s Camp Eyes McGregor Matchup Post-UFC 300
After UFC 300, Charles Oliveira and his team are setting their sights on a blockbuster bout against Conor McGregor. Diego Lima, Oliveira's manager, expressed his excitement about the potential matchup: "It would be great to fight McGregor," he said, noting the historical significance and immense draw McGregor brings.
Lima also highlighted the strategic advantage, suggesting, "The belt is a certainty after beating McGregor."
Despite a potential rematch with Makhachev on the horizon, Oliveira's focus is on the immediate challenge. "Charles is 100 percent focused on Arman and doesn’t think about Makhachev or McGregor," Lima emphasized, showcasing their commitment to taking one fight at a time while also planning for a major shift that could electrify the fight world.
