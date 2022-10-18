4 Effective home remedies to treat heartburn and acidity

Have you ever suffered from acid reflux? Do you need to take antacids? These are generally caused by acidity and heartburn. When stomach acid turns up into the duct that transports food from your mouth to your stomach, it causes heartburn and acidity. Eating a large dinner and sleeping on your back or leaning over at the waist, as well as snacking just before bedtime, could all be contributing factors to these issues. Acidity and heartburn might be caused by an underlying medical issue or, in certain situations, a medicine you're consuming. However, they are frequently caused by factors related to your lifestyle and eating habits. In order to cure the same, check out these 5 home remedies to soothe acidity and heartburn without medication.

1. Consume a ripe banana This fruit's mild acidic nature can soothe an inflamed esophagus lining by covering it. A banana has a high potassium concentration, making it somewhat an alkaline food. Unripe bananas, on the other hand, are less alkaline, carbohydrate and starch-heavy, and may even cause heartburn and reflux in certain people. So, make sure you select a ripe banana. 2. Chewing gum Your esophagus may feel better and have less swelling if you chew gum. This is due to the increased alkalinity of saliva brought on by chewing gum. Your stomach's acid can be neutralized by doing this. After eating, chewing a piece of sugar-free gum in particular may help to reduce acid reflux and heartburn symptoms.

3. Drinking cold milk Another great remedy for reducing acidity and heartburn is milk. Milk stops any regurgitation or burning sensation in the stomach by absorbing acid production there. Do have a glass of pure, cold milk without any sweetener or additions if you feel heartburn or acid development in the stomach. Drinking cold milk might provide quick relief.