4 Uses and benefits of Ginger Oil that you might not have thought of

There's no better time than now to become acquainted with ginger oil if you haven't already. Ginger Root has been used in folk medicine to treat inflammation, fevers, colds, respiratory discomforts, nausea, menstrual complaints, upset stomachs, arthritis, and rheumatism for thousands of years. The root of the Zingiber officinale herb, better known as Ginger, is used to make Ginger Essential Oil or Ginger Root Oil. The health benefits of Ginger Oil are the same as those of the herb from which it is derived; in fact, the oil is thought to be even more beneficial due to its higher Gingerol content, a constituent known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Here, we bring you 4 possible benefits of using ginger oil that may not have been considered.

1. Helps relieve aches and pains

One of the most common uses of ginger oil is to alleviate acute inflammation. Studies show that ginger can help relieve severe inflammation because it contains antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial chemicals. Sore muscles and painful joints may be relieved by using the oil.

2. Improves skin

When applied topically, Ginger Essential Oil reduces redness, kills bacteria, prevents skin damage and ageing, and brings colour and radiance back to a dull complexion. Ginger Essential Oil is a powerful antiseptic and cleansing agent that helps to detoxify the skin and allow it to breathe again.

3. Enhances hair and scalp health

Ginger oil, when applied to the hair and scalp, can strengthen the strands, relieve itching, and reduce dandruff. Ginger improves scalp circulation while also stimulating individual hair follicles, resulting in natural hair growth. Ginger's vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids help to strengthen your hair strands, which helps to prevent hair loss. Ginger also helps to restore moisture loss.

4. Soothes digestive issues

Ginger Essential Oil is a stimulating and warming oil that is used in aromatherapy. Ginger Essential Oil aids in the elimination of toxins, improves digestion, relieves stomach and bowel discomforts, and increases appetite. Ginger essential oil aromatherapy can be an effective treatment for nausea, so the next time you have an upset stomach, a bottle of this powerful and effective extract and a diffuser may be all you need.

The medicinal health benefits of ginger essential oil are nearly identical to those of fresh ginger. Gingerol, one of the most therapeutic components found in ginger, is found in higher concentrations in ginger oil.

