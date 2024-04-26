Watch: Unseen Footage of Roman Reigns Meeting Little WWE Fan With Make-A-Wish-Foundation Surfaces Online

Roman Reigns might be playing a heel character in WWE as The Tribal Chief, but in real life, he is generous and kind, especially towards his younger fans. Remember Jarrius Robertson, the teenager who met Roman Reigns in 2018, weeks before WrestleMania 34? He had a gala time while meeting Reigns, and their interaction went viral on social media.

Similarly to that, another unseen footage has emerged where Roman Reigns is seen meeting a young fan as part of WWE’s Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Head of the Table can be seen shaking his hands with the fan and sitting down with him.

The footage was posted by a random user on X on April 25, 2024. The caption of the post read, “Finally, I found the video I'm looking for since the day I saw that picture?? Look at him this man has a heart of gold I love him so much.”



Roman Reigns is on a sabbatical from WWE

The Tribal Chief is on a short break from the WWE after losing his title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. His title reign streak of 1,316 days is one of the longest in WWE, as he has been retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship since 2021.

The architect of the Bloodline, Roman Reigns, is still the face of the company, and it is said that he will be away for some time. He was recently seen during his leisurely visit to Disney World, where he sported a Grogu t-shirt from The Mandalorian.

Apart from this, Reigns is also looking for some Hollywood projects, as he was recently spotted doing a photo shoot with Keanu Reeves on an upcoming project.



When will Roman Reigns return?

There is no official date set for his return to the WWE. A report emerged a few days ago saying that even though Roman Reigns is away, he is still giving his input on the Bloodline storyline. In his absence, Solo Sikoa and new member Tama Tonga have taken.

The two might clash with Jimmy and Jey Uso in the upcoming segments on RAW, and we might see a return of Reigns in either SummerSlam this year or after Backlash, which is happening next month.