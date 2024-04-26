Russell Westbrook’s Former Teammate Reveals if LeBron James Is on Steroids or Not With an Emphatic Statement

Every time LeBron James makes headlines on the court for his brilliant display of basketball, there will be talks of whether he is using performance-enhancement drugs, as he is 39 years old and in the 21st season of his NBA career. There are always arguments against him for his play and never a clean chit. However, in a recent interview, Sebastian Telfair was having none of this nonsense and called out the critics and haters.

Sebastian Telfair, the former teammate of Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder, brought up the subject in a recent VladTV appearance while discussing LeBron James' high school rival, Lenny Cooke. Before LeBron James overthrew Cooke as the top-ranked high school prospect that same year, Cooke was rated as the highest prospect in 2001.

What did Telfair say?

Telfair brought up how many people have alleged that LeBron James used performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) like steroids while playing in the NBA. Rejecting this baseless accusation, the 2004 Mr. Basketball winner declared, "If Bron is on steroids, he has been using steroids when we was kids. What F**k are you all discussing? Is he superior to everyone because he takes steroids? Bullshit. I don't want to hear that he's been better than the rest of us. My a**, steroids."

Kevin Garnett accused LeBron of using performance-enhancement drugs

The accusation against James comes not only from the fans who try to troll him but also from some of the biggest names of the game. Kevin Garnett accused the King of being involved with PEDs and alluded to the controversy surrounding the Biogenesis wellness clinic and LeBron’s alleged involvement.

That fiasco had federal agencies involved in the USA and LeBron James was given a clean chit by the DEA. However, the talks of him taking the PEDs continue and it might not end until he is retired from the NBA.

