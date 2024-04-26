Travis Kelce Reacts To Reality Show Like Kardashian-Jenner Clan After Taylor’s Diss Track

Travis Kelce is already doing a lot of off-field activities, while he doesn’t have to play for the Kansas City Chiefs until the NFL season starts again. It includes co-hosting the New Heights podcast with his Super Bowl winner brother Jason Kelce to hosting Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity, a new game show for Amazon Prime.

But could fans also see him doing a reality show? The Chiefs’ tight end has something to say about this; let's have a look.

Travis Kelce reacts to doing a reality show like the Kardashian-Jenner clan

Travis Kelce was asked if he would be seen in something like Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside his siblings, to which he had a hilarious reply. The 34-year-old, in a recent interview with Extra, laughed off, ‘oh no,’ when host Billy Bush asked about starring alongside his brother Jason Kelce, sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, and mother Donna Kelce.

The 2024 Super Bowl was already part of a reality show back in the past. Kelce has already been done doing Catching Kelce in 2016, an e-dating show, and the NFL star, who is already engaged in multiple off-field activities, doesn't desire to be part of another reality show, saying, "I don't think I'd ever do another."

However, if not him, the other family members in his house might be interested in doing so. “Who knows?” said the player. Meanwhile, it is expected that Kelce has already gone through his pop star girlfriend's new album, where one of the songs is a diss track to Kim Kardashian.

Taylor Swift releases diss track for Kim Kardashian

Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album on April 19th, a double album with 15 additional songs and all the past feud between the singer and the American businesswoman after the Karma star's thanK you aIMee came out.

It all started back in 2016 when Kim's then-husband released a song called Famous with the controversial lines, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have s*x / Why? I made that bitch famous.” These lines refer to a very famous incident that happened at the 2009 VMAs when the rapper interrupted the singer during her acceptance speech. This was when his then-wife Kim entered the drama and told GQ that Swift had approved of the song.

It all went too far when Kim released a phone call where Taylor could be heard approving the song, after which the Cruel singer was brutally trolled. Nevertheless, the singer fired back with a full phone call in 2020, where it was revealed that she never actually approved of being called ‘that b*tch’.

Fans were clever enough to decode the capitalized words ‘KIM’ in thanK you aIMee where the song talks about bullying, and had the Swifties understand it's referring to the reality star.

