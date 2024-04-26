'I Remember Battling': Jimmie Allen Reveals He Contemplated Taking His Own Life After 2023 Sexual Assault Suit

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Remembering his tough time, after he was dragged under a now-dropped lawsuit, Jimmie Allen shared the details of the terrible time that he was once in. The artist, who was accused of sexual assault was planning on taking his own life, but thanks to a short and random moment, because of which he is still alive.

Jimmie Allen thinking about suicide

Talking to Kathie Lee Gifford, during an interview Jimmie Allen recalls loading bullets and planning to take his own life while being in a hotel room. These words that he spoke, described his thought process after he was accused of sexual assault and a lawsuit that was filed against him in May 2023.

Although the singer doesn't “feel that way now, ” he went on to describe, “In the moment, when you feel like you have nothing… In the midst of a society where it’s no longer innocent until proven guilty…”

The 38-year-old singer also stated that during the filing he felt like his “whole world had just collapsed.” The Down Home singer’s first thoughts weren't about his career but about how he was 'going to provide' for his kids. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

During the legal turmoil, the record label, BBR Music Group he was working with dropped him from their roster. Similarly, the booking agency, management, and PR firm took the similarly, while his performance at the 2023 CMA Fest was removed as well.

Advertisement

All of these occurrences forced the Freedom was a Highway singer to think, “How am I going to provide for my family? And then it hit me. My life insurance covered suicide.”

What made Jimmie Allen change his mind?

On May 11, last year, Jimmie Allen was in a hotel room, preparing to end his life, when all of a sudden he got a text from his friend Chuck Adams. This might just have been a sign, as his text alerts were turned off.

The moment gave him space to think, “Ending it isn’t the answer.” describing that phase, Allen stated, “Every single day I remember battling, ‘Do I want to live? Do I not want to live?’” At that time, he also thought that his family would “have X amount of dollars” if he had taken that step, but he came to the conclusion that “that’s not the way to do it.”

With the help of his family, friends, a company of musicians, as well as Oscar-winning actors, he was able to tackle the difficult situation through therapy sessions. Jimmie Allen’s former manager had reportedly filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault. The unnamed woman, however, dropped her suit just last month, which followed a revised stipulation and dropping of the claims made by the former manager of the artist.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Who Is Jimmie Allen’s Wife Alexis Gale? All About Her As Singer Seemingly Reveals He Welcomed Twins With Another Woman Amid Divorce