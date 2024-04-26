Bitter Sweet Hell poster: Kim Hee Sun and Lee Hye Young try to protect their family in upcoming psychological thriller

Bitter Sweet Hell is an upcoming thriller drama which is set to release in May. The K-drama is highly anticipated as the talented cast comes together for this exciting and thrilling story. Kim Hee Sun who is known for Tomorrow and Woman of Dignity, and Lee Hye Young who is known for Kill Heel and Lawless Lawyer take on the lead roles in Bitter Sweet Hell.

Kim Hee Sun and Lee Hye Young's family falls into trap in Bitter Sweet Hell poster

On April 26, MBC dropped the latest poster for their upcoming drama Bitter Sweet Hell. In the poster, Kim Hee Sun and Lee Hye Young team up to protect their family and get out of the trap they get caught in. The caption on the poster reads, 'You still don't realize? We have fallen into a trap.' Kim Hee Sun plays a top psychological counsellor and Lee Hye Young takes on the role of her mother-in-law who is a mystery novelist.

More on Bitter Sweet Hell

Bitter Sweet Hell is all set to premiere on May 24 and will be airing every Friday and Saturday. The drama will include 12 episodes. Lee Dong Hyun who has also created Tempted, Less than Evil, Doctor Lawyer and more dramas, and Kim Seung Woo who has worked on Bring Me Home have directed this project. The script has been written by Nam Ji Yeon who is known for writing So I Married an Anti-Fan. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The story of Bitter Sweet Hell revolves around a psychological counsellor who is deemed one of the best in the country. When a blackmailer comes after her career, she and her mother-in-law take matters into their own hands and try to solve the mystery.

Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hye Young, Kim Nam Hee and Yeonwoo take on the main roles.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Song Hye Kyo and Gong Yoo to have whopping 80 billion KRW budget for upcoming period drama; Report