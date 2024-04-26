Who Is Birgitte Henriksen? Meet Duchess of Gloucester As She Makes Royal History With New Appointment From King Charles

On April 23 — St. George’s feast day, England’s patron saint — King Charles marked the occasion in keeping with tradition by announcing four appointments to the Order of the Chivalry, inducting Air Chief Marshal Lord Peach, Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber, and the Right Honourable Lord Kakkar as knights.

He conferred a groundbreaking honor upon Birgitte Henriksen, who is the Duchess of Gloucester, naming her a Royal Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter alongside the three men.

England's King Charles makes a historical appointment to the Royal Order of the Garter

This unprecedented decision recognizes the Duchess of Gloucester’s significant contributions as a non-blood royal within the monarchy. This distinction has never before been extended to anyone outside the immediate royal lineage. It sets a precedent that may one day see other royal spouses like Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh invited into its esteemed ranks.

Her attendance at royal events such as Trooping the Colour, and the monarch's birthday celebration alongside the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla underlines a deep-seated commitment towards fulfilling duties expected from those born into service as members of Britain's most famous family.

Who is the newly appointed royal member Birgitte Henriksen, Duchess of Gloucester?

Seventy-seven-year-old Birgitte is married to Prince Richard Alexander Walter George, Duke of Gloucester, who is cousin to Queen Elizabeth II. She served as a working member of the royal family since they wed in July 1972. Over this time she has tirelessly supported more than 60 organizations spanning arts and culture, military welfare, sport, health, social care, disability, education, young people, and skills development among others, according to the royal website.

Having accompanied her husband on numerous occasions to celebrate Garter Day since 1997 already means she must be familiar with this annual spectacle held within Windsor Castle precincts where newly-elected Companions. This year she will don the vibrant velvet robe featuring white ostrich plumes over black heron feathers to signify her status.

UK’s Royal Order of the Garter and it's currently serving members

In the 1300s, King Edward III established this Royal Order as his own circle of nobles inspired by the tales of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table during his reign. Other royal family members appointed in the Order of the Garter include Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Princess Alexandra, and the Duke of Kent.

The King, 75, has also appointed his daughter-in-law, Princess Kate as the first-ever Royal Companion of the Order of the Companions of Honour which was founded in 1917 by King George V on April 23. This Order recognizes significant achievements in the arts, medicine, science, and public service. With a total of 65 members, the Order flaunts artists and public figures such as Elton John, Anna Wintour, David Attenborough, Dame Judi Dench, and Dame Maggie Smith.

