Kajol reveals ‘what her workouts look like’ in hilarious post; asks fans to guess if PIC is before or after session

Kajol is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Her on-screen charm and captivating performances have brought her an immense fan following. In addition to this, the bubbly and cheerful actress is also quite active on social media, where she keeps sharing interactive posts to keep her followers entertained.

When not shooting, one can see her enjoying crocheting or backseat driving. The actress enjoys her own company and practices living the life to the fullest. Recently, she dropped another hilarious post from her workout sessions and it is all things fun.

Kajol drops hilarious post from her work out routine

Today, on April 26, a while back, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and dropped a quirky post from her workout routine. In the photograph shared, she is seen wearing an all-black athleisure while she was lying down on a stretcher machine. The actress was also seen sporting super cool sunglasses as she candidly posed for the camera.

Adding a dash of wit in the post, she revealed how her workout sessions look like and asked her fans to guess if the photo is clicked before or father the session. She wrote, "Since everyone wants to know what my workouts look like … here is a pic.. अब बताओ यह वर्कआउट के पहले था या बाद में (Now tell this was before or after the workout)".

Take a look:

Jackie Shroff and other react to the post

Soon after the post was shared, veteran actor Jackie Shroff and Deanne Panday were in splits as they dropped laughing emojis reacting to the post while Kubbra Sait wrote, “Hahahahhahahaha.”

Fans' reaction to the post

In addition to this, fans were also quick to react on the post as one fan commented, “You have ability to CHILL during the workouts,” and another fan guessed, “I think after work out,” while a third fan gushed over the actress expressing, “How to be pretty like u even on workouts.”

About Kajol's work front

On the work front, Kajol has Shashanka Chaturvedi’s directorial venture Do Patti in the pipeline that also stars Kriti Sanon who is also backing the film. Additionally, the film also has Tanvi Azmi and Shaheer Shaikh.

The actress also has Karan Johar backed Sarzameen, directed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani that will mark the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

