Frustrated Lakers Fans Chant 'Fire Darvin' After Losing 11th Straight Game Against Nuggets: Report

Darvin Ham hates life at the Los Angeles Lakers right now and is on the verge of getting swept aside again by the Denver Nuggets like last season. The Lakers' bad form has put fans at the boiling point and a certain section of the fans inside the crypto.com arena started chanting regarding the sack of their coach. The run of form for the Lakers is so bad right now that they lost their 11th consecutive game against the Nuggets dating back two years.

What was the Chant Regarding Darvin Ham?

As the Nuggets were about to win the game, Lakers supporters harshly criticized head coach Darvin Ham in the last minute or so of the fourth quarter. They began chanting, "Fire Darvin!" and the TNT broadcast featured them doing so. Looks like the fans of the Los Angeles Lakers have seen enough of Darvin Ham and want him gone before the next campaign starts for them.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic confirmed that “Fire Darvin!” was indeed what was being chanted.

Ham’s Record With LA Lakers

Darvin Ham’s record with the LA Lakers isn’t bad but it’s his inconsistencies that frustrate the fans. Ham led the Lakers to conference finals last season and has a respectable record of 90-74 (.549).

Lakers supporters frequently take issue with Ham's use of timeouts and challenges in the game, as well as his rotational choices, which result in inconsistent players like Taurean Prince and Spencer Dinwiddie receiving a lot of playing time. Ham's hold over the Lakers' stars may be waning, so this offseason, management may need to decide regarding him.

What Happened in Game 3?

The Lakers fans have seen the script before. The Lakers started the first quarter like a Formula One car and by half time they were already looking out of gas. The Nuggets destroyed them in the third quarter and kept their lead intact in the fourth quarter to win the game by 112-105 and take a 3-0 lead in the series.

Lakers fans saw Anthony Davis and LeBron James trying their best but again getting no support from D’Angelo Russel and Rui Hachimura. Austin Reaves tried to support the duo but faded by the full-time whistle. One thing that will hurt the Lakers is that they came close in all three games and ended up winning none.

