How Long Have Sophia Bush And Ashlyn Harris Been Together? Relationship Explored As One Tree Hill Alum Confirms Romance

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris went from friends to lovers after bonding over their divorces with their respective partners last year. Us Weekly, citing a source, reports that Bush and Harris “bonded over their breakups and having to start over” in October 2023. The publication was among the first few to confirm Bush’s separation from Grant Hughes. Per the court documents obtained by the outlet, the One Tree Hill alum had listed June 27 as their date of separation.

As for Harris, her ex-wife Ali Krieger insinuated that the retired soccer player cheated on her during their marriage, with Harris vehemently denying the accusations in a November 2023 Instagram statement. Despite the drama, Bush, 41, and Harris, 38, continued to nurture their relationship. Amid Sophia Bush coming out as queer in a detailed story for Glamour Magazine;

Here's a complete timeline of the duo’s relationship

August 2023 — Bush ends her marriage to entrepreneur Grant Hughes

Bush filed the divorce papers in August last year, informing the court that she and Hughes have been estranged since June 27, a few weeks post their first marriage anniversary. Us Weekly, citing a source, reported back then that they were “better off as friends.” “It was ugly and they are still supporting each other,” the insider noted, before adding that they want each other to be happy. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

September 2023 — Ashlyn Harris files for divorce from her wife of four years

Ashlyn and Ali shared a daughter, Sloane, and a son, Ocean.

October 2023 — an insider details Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush’s first date

A few weeks following their first date, an insider told Us Weekly of the duo that they have a lot in common. The source also added that though Sophia and Ashlyn were friends initially, there was instant chemistry between them. “They love being together. They love sports and want to do good in the world,” the tipster added.

December 2023 – An art gallery date

Harris and Bush attended the annual Art Basel festival in Miami in December last year. The couple posed together with gallerist Michelle Tillou, letting the world know they were as unfazed by the chatter surrounding them as they could be.

March 2024 — Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris attend a Party in New York

Per an eyewitness’ tip to the aforementioned publication, both Harris and Bush were “drinking and dancing” together at Netflix’s Girls5Eva season 3 premiere afterparty. The individual added, “Ashlyn was holding Sophia and kissing her cheek as they danced.

The same month, the duo also attended Elton John’s AIDS Foundation’s annual Oscars viewing party at West Hollywood Park.

April 2024 — Sophia Bush comes out as queer and confirms her relationship with Harris in an essay for a reputable magazine

The Chicago PD alum did not hold back while penning her essay as Glamour's cover star for the month of April. In the article published on Thursday, April 25, Bush not only officially came out as queer, but also put a stamp on her and Harris’ relationship.

Bush wrote of her and Harris's relationship in her piece for the fashion and lifestyle magazine, “In hindsight, maybe it all had to happen slowly and then suddenly all at once. Maybe it was all fated. Maybe it really is a version of invisible string theory.”

About how she asked Harris out on their first date, Bush recorded, “It took me confronting a lot of things, what felt like countless sessions of therapy, and some prodding from loved ones, but eventually I asked Ashlyn to have a non-friend group hang to talk about it.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is Ashlyn Harris? Everything About Former Soccer Player As Sophia Bush Confirms Relationship